Senior Process Engineer/Scientist

Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will need to innovate at pace, and we are proud to be establishing the bp global centre for low carbon process technologies at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK.



Building on a 55 year heritage in Hull, our global centre will bring together talented scientists and engineers to tackle the challenges of providing clean energy to the planet. This multi-disciplinary group will collaborate on the full innovation life cycle, from chemistry research and molecular innovation to pilot process demonstration and technoeconomic feasibility assessment, underpinned by world class engineering and analytical capability. We are offering new career development opportunities to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in world class laboratory and demonstration plant facilities.

As Senior Process/Scientist Engineer, you be an influential member of the Low Carbon Refining & Catalytic Processes (LCR&CP) team, one of the teams responsible for the delivery of Applied Sciences activities. Our purpose is to apply catalysis, process engineering and/or advanced analytical characterization expertise to underpin BP’s low carbon strategy as it relates to emerging conversion processes, advanced surface characterization, and to evaluate new processes of potential future interest to bp. This will include technical and conceptual evaluation of new ideas generated from within the broader Applied Sciences Team and/or driven by one of bp’s business units. This role is one of Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science teams.



Accountabilities will include

Delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of an HSSE culture aligned with the goals of Applied Sciences, in particular, and bp in general.

Lead work with business technology colleagues to identify needs and opportunities involving catalysis, process engineering, and deliver results and insights to meet these needs.

Take the technical lead in early technology appraisal studies and/or due diligence studies.

Design and lead experimental and modelling work, and the communication of results, to meet the needs of the defined programmes, including with industrial partners or third parties.

Mentor junior scientists and engineers.

Champion agile practices and mindset to progress high priority activities at pace.

Assist in cultivating a culture that is based on a cohesive team aligned with the needs of internal and external stakeholders by establishing relationships based on trust and collaboration and a joint commitment to the bp aims and ambitions.



About you



You will have a Msc (PhD desirable) in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering or equivalent engineering or scientific field as well as proven professional experience. You will have a background which mixes a strong fundamental science with practical, large-scale experience in a manufacturing environment. Prior demonstrated experience in scaling new process technologies is essential and strong leadership and communication skills, with proven record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking. You must have a firm grasp on risk analysis, techno-economic modelling, and safety principles. Strong networking skills, and ability to manage delivery of multiple projects across multiple interfaces are essential.



Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion



At bp you have the opportunity to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also help employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues.



Join a team of diverse and forward-thinking scientists and engineers who sit firmly at the heart of innovation and technology – advancing bp’s ambition towards a net zero world.