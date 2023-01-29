.
At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia.
The Senior Process Safety Engineer will be responsible for Process Safety engineering activity on the Project in support of an Inherently Safe Design (ISD) which is compliant with BP standards.
The positon will provide technical guidance and assurance to the Project team and Engineering Manager, ensuring safe, consistent and cost-effective application of Project, BP and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice.
Working with Contractors during design phases of the Project, providing BP technical integrity assurance in the delivery of the Process Safety scope of work, as well as input to the overall project and engineering decisions.
The incumbent will be responsible for the planning of any future stages of the work for the Process Safety discipline, ensuring compliance with relevant ETPs and Common Process.
Maintains a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the design of the facility.
The position will be key in ensuring the development of project standards and requirements to underpin delivery of future hydrogen projects.
Key Accountabilities: