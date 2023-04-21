Job summary

Role Synopsis

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen integrated energy hubs and export projects.

The Senior Process Safety Engineer will be responsible for Process Safety engineering activity on the projects in support of an Inherently Safer Design (ISD) which is compliant with BP standards.

The position will provide technical guidance and advice to the Project team and Appraisal Managers, ensuring safe, consistent, and cost-effective application of Project, BP and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice. The incumbent will be responsible for developing a Process Safety plan (Design Hazard Management Plan) for the future stages of the projects and assisting in delivering it. The incumbent will also work with Contractors during design phases of the Project, providing BP technical integrity advice and verification in the delivery of the Process Safety scope of work, as well as input to the overall project and engineering decisions (Tier 1 and Tier 2).

The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring compliance with relevant ETPs and Common Process and work with the other process safety engineers in New Energy, I&E (Innovation and Engineering) and I&E Advisors, HSE and Low Carbon H2 and CCS team and the S&OR A Projects Process Safety Technical Authority to achieve this goal.

Maintains a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the design of the facilities. Given the nature of the Integrated Energy hub projects the position will be key in assisting BP in developing project standards and requirements for H2 projects in cooperation with the Projects organisation and Innovation and Engineering.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the delivery of Process Safety Deliverables for the Project.

Provide guidance to project Teams on the application of Inherently Safer Design and specific safety features developed during the project phases.

Consult with Project team, Technical Authorities & Functional specialists as appropriate on key issues of risk, engineering integrity, project specifications and significant issues of potential exceptions/non-compliance.

Develop and implement the design hazard management plan for each project.

Assist in developing Design Case for Safeties for each project.

Provide Process Safety Strategies for key areas, such HAZOP and LOPA.

Develop and implement a Process Safety Philosophy for each project in cooperation with the contractors.

Engage and manage Innovation and Engineering support and third-party consultants as necessary to support assurance and design.

Maintaining knowledge of codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process systems and process safety for Hydrogen. Ensure deviations from the approved standards, project specifications and processes are identified, justified and deviations processed in accordance with appropriate procedures.

Verify compliance to project stage appropriate Process Safety Engineering Technical Practices in cooperation with the Process Safety Technical Authority for projects.

Prescribes appropriate BP approved design methods and procedures where necessary (e.g. HAZID, HAZOP, ISD, Layer of Protection Analysis) and assists the development engineers and Contractor in application.

Verification of engineering contractor key process safety deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with project requirements.

Input to key decisions with Process Safety impact.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Degree in Engineering discipline.

Chartered or Professional Engineer status or equivalent.

Experience working in a discipline leadership role, managing engineering contractor performance.

Experience in Pre-FEED concept engineering and providing philosophy documents for FEED.

Experience in design safety in front end engineering design and detailed design.

Knowledge of stage gated project processes.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Major Accident Hazard analysis and assessment experience, including the interpretation of results for use by design teams.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team including development engineers and appraisal and engineering managers, Contractors and bp project leadership.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with hydrogen projects or any potential hydrogen export vectors e.g., ammonia.

Experience in working in concept selection/FEED stages of a Project.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

A self-starter and pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Knowledge of bp Process Safety group defined practices

Excellent interpersonal and leadership skills. Ability to lead through influencing others.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!