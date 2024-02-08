Senior Process Safety Engineer - Hydrogen

This role is not eligible for relocation

We’re focusing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier, and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can. As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.



Job Description:

We are working on a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all supporting net zero by 2050 or sooner. To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.

The role is within I&E Engineering being the central team of experienced specialist engineers for bp. I&E Engineering provide specialist technical guidance, such as process safety to concept development and front-end design together with consultancy to major projects in their later stages. This role will focus on hydrogen and hydrogen vectors such as ammonia together with CCUS, some support to traditional oil and gas business will allow sharing of standard process. I&E Engineering also supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations. Further work includes engineering tools development, engineering technical practices and training to build capability and reduce risks. This role is within the Process Safety Team but linked to a central hydrogen squad supporting multiple projects.

Key Accountabilities

Provide advanced technical expertise regarding Process Safety engineering deliverables, which may include analysing and hazards and dealing with the prevention and control of incidents through continuous risk reduction improvements in order to manage the integrity of operating systems and processes, assuring quality and compliance and raising issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Provide guidance, advice and assurance activities to the hydrogen and CCUS business including bp operated assets and non-operated joint ventures.

Lead tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations in hydrogen, ammonia and CCS.

Conduct process safety analysis including Major Accident Risk (MAR) analysis, equipment and technology evaluation, facility siting, plot layout optimisation and provide guidance on inherently safer design.

Provide support to traditional oil and gas businesses to allow sharing of standard process.

Apply advanced knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects, driving risk mitigation and working with other subject areas, teams, sub-functions and contractors to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Maintain working knowledge of codes, technical practices and laws relevant to Process Safety engineering, providing interpretation and ensuring deviations are identified, justified and processed in accordance with appropriate technical practices.

Be the bp representative on Joint Industry Projects (JIPs) and industry forums.

Provide informal mentoring/training to early career members of the team to build engineering quality in the subject area.

Drive continuous improvement in processes and network broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.

Education and Experience:

A bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or equivalent.

Engineering experience with a strong bias that the majority has been in process safety within the Petro-Chem, Fertiliser or Industrial Gases industries.

Understanding of hydrogen processes and equipment design including production, transport and storage.

Demonstrable knowledge of major projects, plant operations, and process safety concepts in a high hazard industry.

Expertise in performing MAR, HAZOP/LOPA studies, and application of ISD concepts.

Consequence modelling in PHAST and ideally additional tools.

Ability to interface effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other fields, sub-functions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Adept at applying sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Experienced in working with and applying and/or developing technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes in projects and/or operations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Self-motivated and have good organizational and time management skills.

Ability to multitask and manage workload to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality including work across multiple projects.

Ability to engage the necessary specialist and discipline engineers as and when required to support projects and operations.

​Desirable:

Master's Degree in Process Safety or Loss Prevention

Knowledge of one or more hydrogen generation technologies.

Experience and knowledge in carbon dioxide and ammonia hazards and mitigations.

Blue hydrogen syngas and ammonia generation / cracking support to; projects, licensor evaluations, technology reviews and equipment specifications.

Green hydrogen technology applications support to; tender reviews, commissioning, Electrolysers standardisation and equipment specifications.

Ammonia production and tankage, technology, associated hazards and mitigations, construction and operational issues.

Knowledge of pressurised and liquid hydrogen storage and associated hazards and mitigations.

Experience in carbon dioxide sub-surface storage and associated facilities.

Industry codes and standards for hydrogen, ammonia and carbon dioxide.

Modelling of hydrogen fires and explosions.

Dispersion modelling of ammonia and carbon dioxide releases.

Experience in agile working methods

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

bp has Flexible working arrangements, typically 60/40 office/home.

