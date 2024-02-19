Senior Process Safety Engineer - Hydrogen

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



Hydrogen is the element that’s going to get the world to net zero faster – not just when it’s integrated with renewables like solar and wind, but also when it’s combined with bp’s values and the best talent out there. bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and CCS are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.

We’re focussing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can. As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.

The role is within I&E Engineering being the central team of experienced specialist engineers for bp. I&E Engineering provide specialist technical input, such as process safety to concept development and front-end design together with consultancy to major projects in their later stages. This role will focus on hydrogen and hydrogen vectors such as ammonia together with CCUS, some support to traditional oil and gas business will allow sharing of best practice. I&E Engineering also supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations. Further work includes engineering tools development, engineering technical practices and training to build capability and reduce risks. This role is within the Process Safety Team but linked to a central hydrogen squad supporting multiple projects.

We are also working on a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all supporting net zero by 2050 or sooner. To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities. Expect world-class training and the flexibility to realise your full potential, all while leaving a legacy to be proud of. Apply now for life-changing roles with far-reaching impacts.

Provide advanced technical expertise regarding Process Safety engineering deliverables, which may include analysing and managing hazards and dealing with the prevention and control of incidents through continuous risk reduction improvements in order to manage the integrity of operating systems and processes, assuring quality and compliance and escalating issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Provide input, advice and assurance activities to the hydrogen and CCUS business including bp operated assets and non-operated joint ventures.

Lead tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations in hydrogen, ammonia and CCS.

Conduct process safety analysis including Major Accident Risk (MAR) analysis, equipment and technology evaluation, facility siting, plot layout optimisation and provide guidance on inherently safer design.

Provide support to traditional oil and gas businesses to allow sharing of best practice.

Apply advanced knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects, driving risk mitigation and working with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Maintain working knowledge of codes, technical practices and regulations relevant to Process Safety engineering, providing interpretation and ensuring deviations are identified, justified and processed in accordance with appropriate technical practices.

Be the bp representative on Joint Industry Projects (JIPs) and industry forums.

Provide informal mentoring/training to early career members of the team to build engineering quality in the subject area.

Drive continuous improvement in processes and network broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or equivalent.

A minimum of 15 years engineering experience with a strong bias that the majority has been in process safety within the Petro-Chem, Fertiliser or Industrial Gases industries.

Understanding of hydrogen processes and equipment design including production, transport and storage.

Demonstrable knowledge of major projects, plant operations, and process safety concepts in a high hazard industry.

Expertise in performing MAR, HAZOP/LOPA studies, and application of ISD concepts.

Consequence modelling in PHAST and ideally additional tools.

Ability to interface effectively with multi-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other fields, subfunctions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Adept at applying sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Experienced in working with and applying and/or developing technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes in projects and/or operations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Self-motivated and have good organizational and time management skills.

Ability to multitask and manage workload to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality including work across multiple projects.

Ability to engage the necessary specialist and field engineers as and when required to support projects and operations.

Masters Degree or equivalent experience in Process Safety or Loss Prevention

Knowledge of one or more hydrogen generation technologies.

Experience and knowledge in carbon dioxide and ammonia hazards and mitigations.

Blue hydrogen syngas and ammonia generation / cracking support to; projects, licensor evaluations, technology reviews and equipment specifications.

Green hydrogen technology applications support to; tender reviews, commissioning, electrolyser standardisation and equipment specifications.

Ammonia production and tankage, technology, associated hazards and mitigations, construction and operational issues.

Knowledge of pressurised and liquid hydrogen storage and associated hazards and mitigations.

Experience in carbon dioxide sub-surface storage and associated facilities.

Industry codes and standards for hydrogen, ammonia and carbon dioxide.

Modelling of hydrogen fires and explosions.

Dispersion modelling of ammonia and carbon dioxide releases.

Experience in agile working methods

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

bp has Flexible working arrangements, typically 60/40 office/home.

#bphydrogen



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.