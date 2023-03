Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business helping bp to transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Engineering Quality and Methodology where we are establishing a team to deliver our high-reaching targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the outstanding opportunity to be in from the beginning and make sure things are set up properly.



In this role as Senior Process Safety Engineer you will be the process safety management subject matter expert within the offshore wind organisation. Your role will range from establishing the culture, to facilitating workshops, to undertaking assessments and studies through to coordinating with a wide range of external partners.

Senior Process Safety Engineer (Offshore Wind)

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver:

Develop and implement the offshore wind Process Safety Management strategy including processes and system requirements e.g. PSM system and barrier management, which are fit for purpose based on the size and activities of the organization.

Undertake and supervise HAZID, HAZOP, bowtie, ALARP, SIMOP studies and workshops.

Coordinate effects modelling and quantitative risk assessment.

Prepare and deliver the documents associated with the assigned technical scope.

Develop dashboards, metrics and reports to show performance of bp and contractors against meaningful metrics.

Train and mentor, the OFW engineering team in the bp engineering methodology.

Seek opportunities for improvement and lead central initiatives e.g. process improvements, forums, lessons learned.

Support the Senior Manager in Engineering Quality and Methodology to coordinate across all engineering activities.

Embed a good process safety culture across the Offshore Wind organization.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

Engineering degree and Chartership of an engineering institute or equivalent experience and qualifications.

Several years’ experience working in engineering technical roles including engineering risk and process safety.

Track record in taking technical decisions, planning, and coordinating the tasks to develop an assigned scope.

Good analytical skills.

Ability to take the initiative and make good judgments in work methods and interpreting goals.

Ability to explain the implications, interfaces, outputs, and relevant aspects of the assigned scope.

High level of attention to detail.

Good interpersonal skills, able to handle and engage stakeholders.

