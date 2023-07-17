Senior Process Safety Engineer (Part Time 24 hrs/wk)

Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is an opening for a Senior Process Safety Engineer working part time (24 hrs/wk). The Senior Process Safety Engineer role in the Process Safety team is focused on leading refinery wide improvement in process safety performance, process safety process and ensuring compliance with process safety regulations. The role also responsible for process safety metrics reporting and providing vacation cover for the area process safety engineering in the team. The senior process safety engineers works with the Process Safety Superintendent to help support and develop the less experienced members of the team. This role also acts as the DOA for the process safety superintendent when required.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Function as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) on OSHA 1910.119 PSM regulation for the site

Provide guidance on Process Safety processes, methods, and standards; leading process safety risk assessment across the site, coaching others in process safety management methodology, and ensuring OSHA PSM compliance.

Completing gap assessments of compliance against corporate process safety management procedures

Leading/supporting PSM audits

Responsible for the classification of process safety events

Responsible for the generation and reporting of key process safety metrics and reports

Lead the improvement and development of PSM practices and systems across the site so that they are efficient, drive consistent behaviors and systematically control PSM risk and compliance.

Owning the process safety self-verification process and ensuring timely completion of required tasks.

Drive site wide process safety performance improvement in key areas such as Loss of Primary Containment (LOPC), Safe Operating Limits, Safety System demands.

Act as the DOA for the process safety superintendents as required

Supports incident investigation

Assist the process safety superintendents to support and develop other members of the process safety team

Provide technical leadership and experienced decision making to the Whiting Process Safety Team to aid in enhancing influence throughout the Refinery and our BP process Safety community.

Requirements

Bachelor of Science in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering

8+ years of experience in Technical Support engineering and Process Engineering roles OR equivalent experience and skill development in a different role

equivalent experience and skill development in a different role Demonstrated Technical Leadership skills across multiple technologies and in plant wide situations

Deep understanding of refining processes and hazards

Demonstrated Leadership skills and consistent achievement of extraordinary results over a wide range of situations

Able to communicate passionately about Process Safety and impact the culture is a very positive way.

Able to communicate and network well at all levels of the organization, including Senior Leadership, the Central Team, and the front line.

Preferred

Professional Engineering (PE) license

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineerings who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process Engineering, Process performance monitoring {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.