Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business helping bp to transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. In this role as Senior Process Safety Engineer you will be the process safety management subject matter expert within the offshore wind organisation. Your role will range from establishing the culture, to facilitating workshops, to undertaking assessments and studies through to coordinating with a wide range of external partners.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business helping bp to transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.In this role as Senior Process Safety Engineer you will be the process safety management subject matter expert within the offshore wind organisation. Your role will range from establishing the culture, to facilitating workshops, to undertaking assessments and studies through to coordinating with a wide range of external partners.



Senior Process Safety Engineer (Offshore Wind)

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver:

Develop and implement the offshore wind Process Safety Management strategy including processes and system requirements e.g. PSM system and barrier management, which are fit for purpose based on the size and activities of the organization.

Undertake and supervise HAZID, HAZOP, bowtie, ALARP, SIMOP studies and workshops.

Coordinate effects modelling and quantitative risk assessment.

Prepare and deliver the documents associated with the assigned technical scope.

Develop dashboards, metrics and reports to show performance of bp and contractors against meaningful metrics.

Train and mentor, the OFW engineering team in the bp engineering methodology.

Seek opportunities for improvement and lead central initiatives e.g. process improvements, forums, lessons learned.

Support the Senior Manager in Engineering Quality and Methodology to coordinate across all engineering activities.

Embed a good process safety culture across the Offshore Wind organization.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

Engineering degree and Chartership of an engineering institute or equivalent experience and qualifications.

Several years’ experience working in engineering technical roles including engineering risk and process safety.

Track record in taking technical decisions, planning, and coordinating the tasks to develop an assigned scope.

Good analytical skills.

Ability to take the initiative and make good judgments in work methods and interpreting goals.

Ability to explain the implications, interfaces, outputs, and relevant aspects of the assigned scope.

High level of attention to detail.

Good interpersonal skills, able to handle and engage stakeholders.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

About BP :

GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY



At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.



Together, we will achieve this by:

Integrating our gas and renewable capabilities

Building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets

Developing new gas opportunities

Driving new decarbonisation technologies and capabilities

Leveraging digital to create innovative zero carbon energy solutions

Creating new business models that are driven by innovative financing solutions

Adopting new ways of working that unleash the ingenuity and potential of our people

Collaborating with the rest of our business to present ourselves as ‘one bp’ to our customers



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



