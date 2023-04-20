Senior Process Safety Engineer – Hydrogen

Job summary

Hydrogen is the element that’s going to get the world to net zero faster – not just when it’s integrated with renewables like solar and wind, but also when it’s combined with bp’s values and the best talent out there. Bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and CCS are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.

We’re focusing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier, and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can. As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.

The role is within I&E Engineering being the central team of experienced specialist engineers for bp. I&E Engineering provide specialist technical input, such as process safety to concept development and front-end design together with consultancy to major projects in their later stages. This role will focus on hydrogen and hydrogen vectors such as ammonia together with CCUS. I&E Engineering also supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations. Further work includes engineering tools development, engineering technical practices and training to build capability and reduce risks. This role is within the Process Safety Team but linked to a central hydrogen squad supporting multiple projects.

We are also getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner. To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.

Provides advanced technical expertise regarding Process Safety engineering deliverables, which may include analysing and managing hazards and dealing with the prevention and control of incidents through continuous risk reduction improvements in order to manage the integrity of operating systems and processes, assuring quality and compliance and escalating issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Lead Process Safety Engineer providing input, advice and assurance activities to the hydrogen and CCUS business and to non-operated joint ventures.

Leads tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Process safety analysis: MAR analysis, equipment and technology evaluation, facility siting, plot layout optimisation etc.

Knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects, driving risk mitigation and working with other subject areas, teams, sub-functions and contractors to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Oversees specific work order planning and maintains working knowledge of codes, technical practices and regulations relevant to Process Safety engineering, providing interpretation and ensuring deviations are identified, justified and processed in accordance with appropriate technical practices.

Provides informal mentoring/training to junior members of the team to build engineering quality in the discipline, driving continuous improvement in processes and networking broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.

What do we want to see from you!

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Science, or equivalent.

Engineering experience with a strong bias that the majority has been in process safety

Understanding of hydrogen processes and equipment design including production, transport and storage.

Major Project and Operations experience – Demonstrable knowledge of major projects, plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts in a petro-chem plant.

Expertise in performing MAR, HAZOP/LOPA studies, and application of ISD concepts.

Consequence modelling in PHAST and ideally additional tools

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Interface effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other subject areas, sub-functions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Ability to multitask and manage workload to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality as the candidate will be required to work across multiple projects.

Ability to engage the necessary specialist and discipline engineers as and when required to support projects and operations.

Desirable Criteria

Master's Degree in Process Safety, Loss Prevention

Knowledge of one or more hydrogen generation technologies.

Blue hydrogen syngas generation to support projects, licensor evaluations, technology reviews, specifications.

Green hydrogen technology applications, tender reviews, commissioning, electrolyser standardisation, specifications.

Ammonia production and tankage; technology, associated hazards and mitigations, construction and operational issues.

Knowledge of pressurised and ideally liquid hydrogen storage and associated hazards and mitigations.

Industry codes & standards for Hydrogen.

Modelling of hydrogen fires and explosions.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

