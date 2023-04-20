Senior Process Safety Engineer – Hydrogen

Hydrogen is the element that’s going to get the world to net zero faster – not just when it’s integrated with renewables like solar and wind, but also when it’s combined with bp’s values and the best talent out there. Bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and CCS are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.
We’re focusing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier, and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can. As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.
The role is within I&E Engineering being the central team of experienced specialist engineers for bp. I&E Engineering provide specialist technical input, such as process safety to concept development and front-end design together with consultancy to major projects in their later stages. This role will focus on hydrogen and hydrogen vectors such as ammonia together with CCUS. I&E Engineering also supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations. Further work includes engineering tools development, engineering technical practices and training to build capability and reduce risks. This role is within the Process Safety Team but linked to a central hydrogen squad supporting multiple projects.
We are also getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner. To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.
What do we want to see from you!
