Senior Process and Process Safety Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

You will be responsible for providing specialist Process and Process Safety engineering expertise to operations in bp's new Mauritania & Senegal (M&S) region, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



bp is developing new operations in Mauritania and Senegal, which include ultra-deepwater subsea gas production, an FPSO with turboexpander gas dewpointing, handling of LNG and export terminal operations. Your role will inititally involve contributing to operations readiness and supporting the handover to operations and start-up. Then the role will transition to support operations from the Sunbury-based Facilities Support Squad, troubleshooting issues, managing risk and managing minor modifications. You will occasionally visit the offshore M&S facilities.



Key Responsibilities

Risk assessments for operating events, deviations and changes

Safe operations through monitoring and management the health of engineered risk barriers

Reliability and performance improvements through:

- Preparation and execution of management of change (mainly minor modifications)

- Upset and outage investigations

Incident investigations

Updates to operating documentation

Expert advice to the offshore operating organisation

Process and process safety engineering input to other disciplines' work

Checks of other process engineers' work

Verification of offshore safety critical activities

Essential Education

A degree in chemical engineering

Experience of providing close process engineering support to commissiong, start-up and/or operations

A track record of working proactively across disciplines in close collaboration with site operations to manage risk and solve problems