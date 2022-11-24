Senior Process and Process Safety Engineer

Role Synopsis
You will be responsible for providing specialist Process and Process Safety engineering expertise to operations in bp's new Mauritania & Senegal (M&S) region, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
bp is developing new operations in Mauritania and Senegal, which include ultra-deepwater subsea gas production, an FPSO with turboexpander gas dewpointing, handling of LNG and export terminal operations. Your role will inititally involve contributing to operations readiness and supporting the handover to operations and start-up. Then the role will transition to support operations from the Sunbury-based Facilities Support Squad, troubleshooting issues, managing risk and managing minor modifications. You will occasionally visit the offshore M&S facilities.
Key Responsibilities
Essential Education