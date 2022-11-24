Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Process and Process Safety Engineer

Senior Process and Process Safety Engineer

Senior Process and Process Safety Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142283BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role Synopsis
You will be responsible for providing specialist Process and Process Safety engineering expertise to operations in bp's new Mauritania & Senegal (M&S) region, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

bp is developing new operations in Mauritania and Senegal, which include ultra-deepwater subsea gas production, an FPSO with turboexpander gas dewpointing, handling of LNG and export terminal operations. Your role will inititally involve contributing to operations readiness and supporting the handover to operations and start-up. Then the role will transition to support operations from the Sunbury-based Facilities Support Squad, troubleshooting issues, managing risk and managing minor modifications. You will occasionally visit the offshore M&S facilities.

Key Responsibilities

  • Risk assessments for operating events, deviations and changes
  • Safe operations through monitoring and management the health of engineered risk barriers
  • Reliability and performance improvements through:
  • - Preparation and execution of management of change (mainly minor modifications)
  • - Upset and outage investigations
  • Incident investigations
  • Updates to operating documentation
  • Expert advice to the offshore operating organisation
  • Process and process safety engineering input to other disciplines' work
  • Checks of other process engineers' work
  • Verification of offshore safety critical activities

Essential Education

  • A degree in chemical engineering
  • Experience of providing close process engineering support to commissiong, start-up and/or operations
  • A track record of working proactively across disciplines in close collaboration with site operations to manage risk and solve problems

Desirable Criteria
  • Chemical engineering chartership
  • Process safety engineering experience
  • Experience of working with LNG

Apply Search all jobs at bp