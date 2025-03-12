Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

FBT Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

SENIOR PROCUREMENT HELPDESK ANALYST

The purpose of the role is to assure that bp users and suppliers are enabled to follow a compliant and efficient procurement process. The type of incoming requests can vary, i.e. answering ’how do I’ related questions as well as providing technical support and managing user/supplier system & process training activities. Additionally, Procurement Helpdesk Senior Analyst plays a ’distributor role’ in the request handling process so that incoming requests are channelled to the right teams. The Helpdesk Senior Analyst is required to initiate and manage continuous improvement ideas, which result in a standardized, automated way of working.

The Procurement Helpdesk Senior Analyst role has the primary responsibility to ensure that we manage, control and develop our operations in a “process designed” manner to deliver value to the respective business for which services are provided.

​In this role You will:

Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel (if required).

Analyse the content of the incoming query, and work on the solution with relevant resolver groups.

Analyse and explore process improvement opportunities (i.e. eliminate inefficiencies in the request handling process) by proposing system and process enhancements.

Accountable for controls being in place and working effectively across all processes and systems in relation with the Helpdesk Team/ helpdesk team members.

Delivering process standardization by identifying improvement opportunities and process change proposals.

Responsible for implementing new/re-designed processes and making sure they are operated properly within the team.

Responsible for highlighting improvement areas for reaching the PPI/ KPI or other targets.

Responsible for the performance management of the Helpdesk Team and for the daily operations of query handling and issue resolution.

Acting as first level of escalation for the Helpdesk Team members (Second level is the Team Leader)

Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business partners and other functions.

What You will need to be successful:

Recognised professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field.

3-4 years business experience is required.

Demonstrated process expertise in a given process tower such as PTP, OTC, RTR Customer Services or Supply Chain Management.

Relevant operational experience gained in a business or similar environment.

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.

Relevant previous experience in a leadership and supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques to guide, motivate, train and support staff and makes full use of opportunities to coach and develop direct reports or virtual teams to maximise their performance.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



