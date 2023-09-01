Senior Procurement Manager - Biofuels

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Do you want to be part of a company that is committed to shaping sustainable energy future?! To achieve our ambitious goals, including capturing 20% of the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market and producing 100kbd of our own bioenergy, we are focused on High-Efficiency Hydro-processed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)-based SAF production. This approach is integral to reducing the carbon intensity of our products. The Daedalus program, at the forefront of these endeavors, is dedicated to developing a standardised HEFA-SAF project design applicable across multiple refineries with minimal site-specific adjustments.

You will spearhead team leadership and procurement excellence in crafting and implementing the contracting and procurement strategy for the project, encompassing site-specific construction strategies.

Oversee procurement delivery and execution of common facility contracts for the program and centralised Engineering and Procurement and Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) Contracts through Define and Execute phases

Lead the procurement team in delivering various packages and subsequent contractor performance management

Act as the main liaison, ensuring integration with external partners, Site Procurement Managers, and Unit Leads

Own the Procurement Integrated Energy Hub project teams at each refinery site, responsible for developing construction contracting strategy for enabling works through Define and Main works in Execute

Proven experience in multiple major scale projects (i.e. Infrastructure), including contracting strategy development, value levers identification, and effective execution

Proficiency in leading projects and teams within complex, multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, addressing regional and country-specific challenges

Expertise in FEED and EPC Contract drafting, with deep understanding of contract terms and conditions and risk allocation

Excellent communication skills with the ability to deal with ambiguity and change management



