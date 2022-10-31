Senior Product Analyst

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
The Identity & Access Management (IAM) team are building a key data & analytics capability and service offering to provide analytical capabilities both internally and externally to consumers and customers of identity and access data. We are looking for a highly competent Data Analysts to help establish these services and to provide actionable, data-driven business insights by combining statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business acumen to achieve the desired outcomes.
Key Accountabilities:
The role will be part of the Identity & Access Management (IAM) portfolio within Enterprise & Operations (DE&O) and part of the IAM Data & Analytics team with accountability to: