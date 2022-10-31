Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Product Analyst

Senior Product Analyst

Senior Product Analyst

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 135125BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

The Identity & Access Management (IAM) team are building a key data & analytics capability and service offering to provide analytical capabilities both internally and externally to consumers and customers of identity and access data. We are looking for a highly competent Data Analysts to help establish these services and to provide actionable, data-driven business insights by combining statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business acumen to achieve the desired outcomes.

Key Accountabilities:
The role will be part of the Identity & Access Management (IAM) portfolio within Enterprise & Operations (DE&O) and part of the IAM Data & Analytics team with accountability to:

  • Work directly with the IAM Data & Analytics Staff Platform Engineer / Product Manager as part of the IAM Data & Analytics devops squad
  • Proactively work with the team in IAM to define, gathering and articulate the business requirements to enable the translation into tangible analytical reports and visualisations to create data and analytics solutions in support of IAM analytics goals
  • Work directly with the data through Azure Data Explorer, PowerBI or DataIKU to perform adhoc queries, data analysis and data discovery helping draw out insights from IAM data sets
  • Be an active member of the devops team supporting agile practices and processes in the way work is delivered.
  • Helping prioritise backlogs across all IAM Data & Analytics products and features
  • Facilitate the interface between the IAM customers and the Security Data Services (SDS) working closely with the Security Data Services (SDS) data lake team on delivery of use cases
  • Work with the Security Data Services (SDS) to define and implement data schemas for the Identity & Access Management data domain
  • Assist the team in data related queries/issues and address them in a timely fashion
  • Contribute to the continuous improvement by supporting others in the team and improving the quality standards and efficiency of delivery
  • Build awareness of internal and external technology developments
  • Advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security
Key Requirements:
  • Preferably a Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science.
  • 10 years, with a minimum of at least 3 years’ experience in Analytics / Data management. No prior experience in the energy industry required
  • Ability to take initiative and work semi-autonomously to drive requirements and work delivery
  • Experience with data analytics BI tools preferably Microsoft Power BI
  • Ability to quickly develop appreciation for value that may be within data and able to guide teams on how to best draw out insights and value
  • Good understanding of commonly available statistics approaches
  • Able to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines including scripting in R or python and good SQL skills
  • Clear understanding of the end-to-end lifecycle of data
  • Good understand of the application of data privacy and treatment of sensitive and personal data especially customer and consumer data
  • Experience working as an agile team member and familiar with agile practices and processes
  • A high Level of proficiency in Microsoft packages (Excel, PowerPoint etc)
  • Good time management and organisation skills along with good communication skills
Preferred Criteria / Skills:
  • Experience working with identity & access management related data sets and IAM processes with awareness of related identity domains including consumer identity, identity protection and application access governance
#LI-IL1
#bpDigitalEngineering

Apply Search all jobs at bp