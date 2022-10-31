Senior Product Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

The Identity & Access Management (IAM) team are building a key data & analytics capability and service offering to provide analytical capabilities both internally and externally to consumers and customers of identity and access data. We are looking for a highly competent Data Analysts to help establish these services and to provide actionable, data-driven business insights by combining statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business acumen to achieve the desired outcomes.



Key Accountabilities:

The role will be part of the Identity & Access Management (IAM) portfolio within Enterprise & Operations (DE&O) and part of the IAM Data & Analytics team with accountability to:

Work directly with the IAM Data & Analytics Staff Platform Engineer / Product Manager as part of the IAM Data & Analytics devops squad

Proactively work with the team in IAM to define, gathering and articulate the business requirements to enable the translation into tangible analytical reports and visualisations to create data and analytics solutions in support of IAM analytics goals

Work directly with the data through Azure Data Explorer, PowerBI or DataIKU to perform adhoc queries, data analysis and data discovery helping draw out insights from IAM data sets

Be an active member of the devops team supporting agile practices and processes in the way work is delivered.

Helping prioritise backlogs across all IAM Data & Analytics products and features

Facilitate the interface between the IAM customers and the Security Data Services (SDS) working closely with the Security Data Services (SDS) data lake team on delivery of use cases

Work with the Security Data Services (SDS) to define and implement data schemas for the Identity & Access Management data domain

Assist the team in data related queries/issues and address them in a timely fashion

Contribute to the continuous improvement by supporting others in the team and improving the quality standards and efficiency of delivery

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments

Advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security

Preferably a Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science.

10 years, with a minimum of at least 3 years’ experience in Analytics / Data management. No prior experience in the energy industry required

Ability to take initiative and work semi-autonomously to drive requirements and work delivery

Experience with data analytics BI tools preferably Microsoft Power BI

Ability to quickly develop appreciation for value that may be within data and able to guide teams on how to best draw out insights and value

Good understanding of commonly available statistics approaches

Able to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines including scripting in R or python and good SQL skills

Clear understanding of the end-to-end lifecycle of data

Good understand of the application of data privacy and treatment of sensitive and personal data especially customer and consumer data

Experience working as an agile team member and familiar with agile practices and processes

A high Level of proficiency in Microsoft packages (Excel, PowerPoint etc)

Good time management and organisation skills along with good communication skills

Experience working with identity & access management related data sets and IAM processes with awareness of related identity domains including consumer identity, identity protection and application access governance

