Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At BP, we are playing to win!
BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!
Our Customers & Products group is home to our mobility & convenience and marketing businesses where data and analytics play a pivotal role for our Asia Pacific business.
Job description:
We are looking for a Senior Product Analyst to join our dataWorx organization which is accountable for delivering ground-breaking insights to drive bp’s strategy around our Convenience growth engine. Looking for someone with a passion for providing actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining data manipulation capabilities, analysis, and business insight.
What we offer:
Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave
Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super
Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme
Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities
In this role you will be:
Working closely with other performance, product and data analysts, data engineers, data scientists, product managers, and others
Translating analytical outcomes and results into compelling narratives/presentations for multiple levels of leadership, product owners, and development teams
Defining, instrumenting, and maintaining critical metrics and dashboard to monitor and evaluate if products and services are satisfying customers
Conducting product experimentations including A/B tests and proactively identifying impactful opportunities and autonomously implementing data analysis
Collaborating closely between product development organizations and I&E, combining in-depth business intelligence with analytical knowledge
Collaborating with data teams on data models and data pipelines to ensure sufficient data is provided for appropriate analysis and reporting and communicate issues on data quality and process improvement
Ability to deliver recommendations and actionable insights to a wide range of team members
Understanding agile and dev/sec/ops ways of working across teams
What will you need to be successful:
Hands-on experience in carrying out data analysis, data mining and insight generation in complex, fast-paced environments.
Applied knowledge of data analytics tools (e.g. business intelligence applications) and approaches across all data lifecycle stages
Knowledge in SQL, python, or other languages
Experience in Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, or other data visualization software
Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Application process:
We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.
If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)
To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.