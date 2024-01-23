This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

Our Customers & Products group is home to our mobility & convenience and marketing businesses where data and analytics play a pivotal role for our Asia Pacific business.

Job description:

We are looking for a Senior Product Analyst to join our dataWorx organization which is accountable for delivering ground-breaking insights to drive bp’s strategy around our Convenience growth engine. Looking for someone with a passion for providing actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining data manipulation capabilities, analysis, and business insight.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be:

Working closely with other performance, product and data analysts, data engineers, data scientists, product managers, and others

Translating analytical outcomes and results into compelling narratives/presentations for multiple levels of leadership, product owners, and development teams

Defining, instrumenting, and maintaining critical metrics and dashboard to monitor and evaluate if products and services are satisfying customers

Conducting product experimentations including A/B tests and proactively identifying impactful opportunities and autonomously implementing data analysis

Collaborating closely between product development organizations and I&E, combining in-depth business intelligence with analytical knowledge

Collaborating with data teams on data models and data pipelines to ensure sufficient data is provided for appropriate analysis and reporting and communicate issues on data quality and process improvement

Ability to deliver recommendations and actionable insights to a wide range of team members

Understanding agile and dev/sec/ops ways of working across teams

What will you need to be successful:

Hands-on experience in carrying out data analysis, data mining and insight generation in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics tools (e.g. business intelligence applications) and approaches across all data lifecycle stages

Knowledge in SQL, python, or other languages

Experience in Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, or other data visualization software

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



