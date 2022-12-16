Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.



Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

The Senior Product Designer is a member of the Product Design network, promoting design standards and supporting the team, as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences. This role will be passionate about building outstanding experiences and think deeply about people, user experience and visual design, making them better for people, business, and planet.



Your Accountabilities

Leading and managing a project or workstream, developing world class product design.

Executing and leading others with strong visual design skills and technical knowledge of implementing and feeding into design systems.

Using your UX skills and knowledge; to create user flows, wireframes, and IA.

Driving a user first mentality and a design thinking methodology into everything you do.

Lead and nurture Junior Product Designers work to focus on user understanding, utilizing human experience design and best practices.

Actively coach, train, and drive change for product design across bp.

Be a strong communicator, empowering and educating your team and partners on all things Product Design.

Visual design skills (typography, iconography, composition, color, composition, layout) and be a champion of design quality.

Knowledge of different research methods, how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and other types of bias impacting the results.

Synthesize and communicate key insights cross-functionally to key partners, always advocating for the user.

Ability to apply standard methodology principles of inclusive design.

An advocate and active user of the Design Thinking process and methodology to deliver superior user outcomes: planning, executing, and implementing the end-to-end process.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

Articulate your design decisions based upon user value and user and business problems.