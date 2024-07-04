Senior Product Designer (Hardware UX / UI)

Entity:Customers & Products
We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to join our fast-growing bp pulse team, to partner with contractors and partners, streamlining and iterating the implementation of the design system to create one cohesive joint up experience across our digital and physical products (EV chargers and sites). This ideal candidate will be passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, user experience, mobility (EVs) and visual design. Experienced in using user insights in creating user flows, wireframes and 3D models, this person will also be confident in utilising design systems for prototypes and have a passion for beautifully designed products and experiences.
Experience with B2C / customer facing interactive products is a must (touch screens, mobile apps, Carplay, kiosk or dispensers), experience designing physical products a plus. The Senior Product Design should also have an excellent command of omnichannel interaction principles and industrial design.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
