Senior Product Designer OTG - bp Pulse

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as a Senior Product Designer you can be part of it!
bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.
We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
As a Senior Product Designer, you will be an integral part of our design team and an expert practitioner who influences and mentors Product Designers building digital products. You think deeply about people, digital products and how they interact holistically using research and data to drive decision making. You’re excited to work on innovative products that have an impact on people’s everyday life in a fast paced environment. Experienced in demonstrating user insights in crafting user flows and wireframes, you are also confident in utilising design systems for prototypes and have a passion for appealingly designed products.
In this role you should love getting into the weeds and have a passion for translating complex flows into simple interactions. You're a self-starter that thrives in an autonomous role, who is comfortable interacting with and presenting to other designers, engineers, product managers, data analysts and business stakeholders
Responsibilities