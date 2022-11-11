Senior Product Designer OTG - bp Pulse

Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as a Senior Product Designer you can be part of it!



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

As a Senior Product Designer, you will be an integral part of our design team and an expert practitioner who influences and mentors Product Designers building digital products. You think deeply about people, digital products and how they interact holistically using research and data to drive decision making. You’re excited to work on innovative products that have an impact on people’s everyday life in a fast paced environment. Experienced in demonstrating user insights in crafting user flows and wireframes, you are also confident in utilising design systems for prototypes and have a passion for appealingly designed products.



In this role you should love getting into the weeds and have a passion for translating complex flows into simple interactions. You're a self-starter that thrives in an autonomous role, who is comfortable interacting with and presenting to other designers, engineers, product managers, data analysts and business stakeholders



Responsibilities

Collaborate with BP product designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles

Use personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes

Plan and facilitate cross-functional workshops that enable vision creation, product roadmaps and feature prioritisation

Use research to help your team and the broader business develop empathy for our customers

Deliver valuable, high-quality work without sacrificing speed by using our evolving Design System and its standardised foundations, components and patterns

Collaborate with other designers, engineers, product managers, data analysts, and business stakeholders to build and deliver your designs

Help other disciplines understand the value design can bring to a project and ultimately build the best products

Essential

A pride for craft, passion for perfection, obsession for simple and enjoyable products are what matters most for this role. As the successful candidate you should have experience working as a UX designer / UX architect within an in-house design team or add design agency. You should be able to articulate the value you brought in the different projects you've worked on, both from a user satisfaction and the business performance outcome.

Able to synthesise data from multiple sources and identify core challenges

Strong skills in visual design disciplines (typography, iconography, composition, colour, composition, layout) and all other Product Design outputs

Strong communication skills for product-line concepts, narratives and experience value propositions

Wireframes creation from low-fi to high-fi, with behaviour hand-off notes for developers

Excellent command of information design: information hierarchy & layout, data visualisation

Strong skills in visual design disciplines (typography, iconography, composition, colour, layout) an all other product design outputs

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

#bppulse