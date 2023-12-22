This role is not eligible for relocation

The Role

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to join our fast-growing HXD team, to partner with Product Designers from your business unit to drive and connect all design activities across projects optimizing shared insights and collaboration across the business unit, streamlining and iterating the implementation of the design system to create one cohesive joint up experience across our digital products. This person will be passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, user experience and visual design. Experienced in leveraging user insights in creating user flows and wireframes, this person will also be confident in utilising design systems for prototypes and have a passion for beautifully designed products.

What skills would we like to see from you?

To be a successful Senior Product Designer, we’d like you to be able to:

Be an expert communicator with empowering and educating your team and stakeholders on all things Product Design, taking project leaders on a journey to truly understand the value of Product Design.

Collaborate with Product Designers leading projects close to yours, sharing learning and insights with a goal to create seamless experiences between products.

Have a good understanding of planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology.

Strong skills in visual design disciplines (typography, iconography, composition, color, composition, layout) and all other Product Design outputs.

Collaborate with BP product designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Rapid human centred prototyping that can be tested to validate user insights and business assumptions, setting the strategic direction of the product.

Good knowledge of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with researchers to develop designs and basic prototypes based upon scenarios.

Taking an agile approach to work closely with a multi-disciplinary project team to test and iterate new product features against a product strategy, roadmap or backlog.

In the role, you’ll be responsible for:

Implementing the best practices, processes and ways of working in Product Design (UX/UI).

Executing strong visual design skills and knowledge of implementing and feeding into design systems.

Implementing UX skills and knowledge of UX best practices, user flows, wireframing and IA.

Collaboration and leveraging shared insights and outcomes with other Product Designers in your business unit.

Desirables:

Good understanding of Service Design and User Research practices.

What we expect all candidates to have to apply:

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Product Design, UX Design or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Proficiency in using all design tools such as Adobe, Sketch, Figma, Invision and Zeplin.

Experience working as a product designer that has experience in leading projects with an in-house Design team or at a Design agency.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in visual design and UX.

Strong written and verbal communication skills



