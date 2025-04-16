Senior Product Designer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

You will join the Product & Projects discipline whose remit is to help bring customer centricity, innovation, commercial value and pace as bp seeks to use technology to drive differentiation for our brand for both customers & shareholders. The team will strive to build a dynamic and inspiring environment where our people are not only hired but also nurtured to their fullest potential. The team will develop, train & provide ground breaking standards, innovative tools, and a vibrant culture of support, to empower employees in the technology organization to soar to new heights, revolutionizing customer focus and driving global success. This is more than a discipline; it's a movement towards a brighter, more agile future.

Let me tell you about the role

This is a critical role held within the team, responsible for building product design capability within our Indian hub and across other global teams, driving excellence in design practices, fostering talent development, and ensuring alignment with business and customer needs. This person will set the vision for product design capabilities, define best practices, and establish frameworks that enable teams to deliver high-quality, user-centered solutions. This role involves mentoring and upskilling designers, recruiting top talent, and cultivating a culture of innovation and collaboration. The Capability Lead also partners closely with product, engineering, and business leaders to integrate design strategy into broader organizational goals, ensuring scalability and consistency across global markets. Additionally, they stay ahead of industry trends, advocate for design maturity, and champion the value of design within the enterprise.

What you will deliver

Design standards & best practices: Develop, document, and maintain design frameworks, guidelines, and methodologies to ensure consistency and scalability across the organization.

Talent development & growth: Establish training programs, mentorship opportunities, and career pathways to upskill designers and grow the discipline.

Design maturity & governance: Define and implement processes to assess and elevate the quality and impact of design work across teams.

Tooling & infrastructure: Identify, implement, and manage design tools and systems to enhance efficiency and collaboration within design teams.

Cross-functional alignment & collaboration: Partner with product, engineering, and business teams to embed design excellence in product development and business strategy.

Thought leadership & advocacy: Champion the role of design across the enterprise, influencing leadership and stakeholders on the value of design-led innovation.

Performance metrics & measurement: Define KPIs and success metrics for design maturity, capability growth, and business impact.

Community & culture building: Foster a strong design culture through internal events, knowledge sharing, and collaboration across global teams.

What you’ll need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A Bachelor’s degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or a related field — or equivalent experience.

Proven experience as a Product Designer or similar role.

A strong portfolio showcasing your design skills, including UX and UI and user research projects.

Experience developing and maintaining design systems.

Expertise in tools like Figma, Sketch, and Adobe Creative Suite.

A deep understanding of UX/UI principles, accessibility standards, applying established UX principles and design standards

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, thriving in a team environment.

A passion for creating accessible, user-first designs.

Preferred skills and experience

Hands-on experience with front-end development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

Experience conducting user research and usability testing.

Familiarity with Agile or other iterative design and development methodologies.

A commitment to accessibility, with knowledge of WCAG or other accessibility frameworks.

At this level, the Product Designer is a skilled professional who leads user research efforts, driving deep insights into user behaviors and pain points. They create wireframes and prototypes that incorporate complex interactions and user flows. Their UX and UI designs create seamless and engaging user experiences. They take a leadership role in cross-functional collaboration, facilitating design discussions, resolving conflicts, and ensuring alignment with business objectives.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



