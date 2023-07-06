Senior, Product Life-cycle Regulatory

Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity to join the Product Life-Cycle Regulatory Team. This role is a senior level position responsible for coordinating and the implementation of relevant compliance programs/projects/assignments by all bp businesses globally regarding the compliance to existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.). This role is also responsible for enabling the delivery of product registrations/notifications/exemptions in compliance to legislation through the application of expert product life-cycle regulatory knowledge.

Innovation & Engineering



HSSE Group



We have an exciting opportunity to join the Product Life-Cycle Regulatory Team. This role is a senior level position responsible for coordinating and the implementation of relevant compliance programs/projects/assignments by all bp businesses globally regarding the compliance to existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product's life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.). This role is also responsible for enabling the delivery of product registrations/notifications/exemptions in compliance to legislation through the application of expert product life-cycle regulatory knowledge.



What does the day to day look like?

Maintaining and applying up-to-date knowledge of existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.) through the tracking and monitoring of the external regulatory environment, seeking out and reviewing regulatory information from external databases, industry/ regulatory authority communications, attendance of conferences and relevant trade association and expert committee/panel meetings.

Capture identified changing and new product life-cycle regulatory requirements impacting bp’s businesses as part of the Global Product Stewardship (GPS) regulatory landscape.

Interpret and conduct an impact analysis of changing and new product life-cycle regulatory requirements as well as changes in the bp business product portfolio and where relevant, strategically aligned with bp businesses, prepare and submit inputs to influence regulatory developments or defend bp products through industry associations or expert groups.

Develop communication materials and communicate to impacted bp businesses the changing and new product life-cycle regulatory requirements or business product portfolios.

Develop or design an appropriate (not in scope of major regulatory program) compliance program for bp businesses to facilitate the process of achieving compliance through initiation of bp business specific projects/assignments/tasks where relevant.

Coordinate the implementation of the compliance program through small project teams and execution of product stewardship processes such as preparing notifications and submissions to government agencies and competent authorities and communicating with authorities to determine strategies and path forward.

Develop sustainable compliance business processes and practices to be recommended to bp businesses for implementation and implemented within GPS upon approval from GPS leadership.

Develop training material and deliver training on changing legislation or other relevant changes to global product stewardship and business representatives on legislation.

Actively participating in trade associations and representing bp’s viewpoint in regulatory matters.

Gain and maintain proficiency in databases required for the generation of documentation for providing chemical information and product regulatory compliance

Up-to-date with technical knowledge concerning bp products and to keep bp businesses informed and to develop strategies for implementation of compliance programs

What do we want to see from you!

A university degree in Chemistry (preferred) or equivalent science (e.g. Biology, Toxicology, Safety or Industrial Hygiene) degrees.

Languages: English – Proficient

Demonstrated ability in ensuring compliance to existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.).

Proven experience is required in ensuring compliance to product life-cycle regulatory requirements

Strong interpersonal skills and capability to contribute to the team effort and product regulatory compliance projects/programs.

Ability to understand the regulatory landscape within which the business is operating and the impact, read, understand and interpret complex technical, legislative and regulatory information and contribute to the development and implementation of regulatory compliance programs.

The ability to make independent contributions with minimal direction and self-initiate tasks.

bp knowledge

bp business specific knowledge of product regulatory compliance processes and associated business processes.

Mature, professional judgment is required in planning, performing and overseeing completion of assignments and achieving objectives.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.