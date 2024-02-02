Senior, Product Life-cycle Regulatory

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

We have an exciting opportunity to join the Product Life-Cycle Regulatory Team. This position is a senior level position responsible for coordinating and the implementation of relevant compliance programs/projects/assignments by all bp businesses globally regarding the compliance to existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle (import, export, environmental, packaging etc.). This role is also responsible for enabling the delivery of product registrations/notifications/exemptions in compliance to legislation through the application of product regulatory knowledge.



Job Description:

Maintaining and applying up-to-date knowledge of existing, changing and emerging international and national legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to a product’s life-cycle

Identify product regulations that impact bp’s businesses as part of the Global Product Stewardship (GPS) regulatory landscape.

Interpret and conduct an impact analysis of new reulations as well as changes in the bp business product portfolio and where relevant, strategically aligned with bp businesses, prepare and submit inputs to influence regulatory developments or defend bp products through industry associations or groups.

Develop communication materials and communicate to impacted bp businesses the changing and new product regulation requirements or business product portfolios.

Develop or design an appropriate (not in scope of major regulatory program) compliance program for bp businesses to facilitate the process of achieving compliance through initiation of business specific projects/assignments/tasks where relevant.

Coordinate the compliance program through small project teams and execution of product stewardship processes such as preparing notifications and submissions to government agencies and authorities and communicating with authorities to define strategies and path forward.

Develop balanced compliance business processes and practices to be recommended to bp businesses for implementation and implemented within GPS upon approval from GPS leadership.

Develop training material and deliver training on changing legislation or other relevant changes to GPS and business representatives on legislation.

Actively participating in trade associations and representing bp’s viewpoint in regulatory matters.

Gain and maintain proficiency in databases required for the generation of documentation for providing chemical information

Up-to-date with technical knowledge concerning bp products and to keep bp businesses informed and to develop strategies for implementation of compliance programs

What do we want to see from you!

A university degree or equivalent experience in Science (e.g. Chemistry, Biology, Toxicology, Safety or Industrial Hygiene).

Relative experience in a compliance and regulatory role related to a product life-cycle (import/export/environmental/packaging etc.)..

Validated experience ensuring compliance to product regulatory requirements

Strong interpersonal skills and capability to contribute to the team effort

Ability to understand the regulatory landscape within which the business is operating and the impact, read, understand and interpret complex technical, legislative and regulatory information and contribute to the development and implementation of regulatory compliance programs.

The ability to make independent contributions with minimal direction and self-initiate tasks.

bp business specific knowledge of product regulatory compliance processes and associated business processes.

Mature, professional judgment is required in planning, performing and overseeing completion of assignments and achieving objectives.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.