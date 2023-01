Job summary

Join a team of diverse and forward-thinking people who sit firmly at the heart of safety, risk mitigation and excellence – advancing bp’s agenda towards a net zero world.



At bp, we’re committed to providing the energy that fuels growth and improves lives but in new ways, with fewer emissions. These are big, complex challenges so it’s important that we unlock the full potential of our workforce.



Our Global Product Stewardship, Regulatory and Toxicology team brings together the world’s most highly skilled professionals to support compliance to international chemical control legislation and product health, safety, environmental and sustainability risk management. Joining us as a Senior Product Regulatory Specialist, you’ll be responsible for managing and overseeing compliance to international chemical control legislation and other relevant regulatory requirements applicable to the current or existing regulatory landscape and changes thereto for our bp businesses globally.

Accountabilities

Navigating the dynamically changing regulatory and product landscape as well as the demand for sustainable products

Deliver and oversee compliance assignments, programs and projects including the submission of product registrations, notifications or exemptions to ensure compliance to international chemical control and other product regulatory requirements for bp products globally.

You will track and monitor the external regulatory environment, seeking out and reviewing regulatory information from external databases, industry or regulatory authority communications, attendance of conferences and relevant trade association and expert committee or panel meetings.

Other accountabilities include

Interpret and analyse the impact of changing legislation and changes in the bp product portfolio.

Ensure strategic alignment and communication with bp’s businesses, to prepare and submit information to comply with legislation, influence regulatory developments or defend bp products through industry associations or expert groups.

Develop and implement a product regulatory compliance program to address regulatory developments and changes to product stewardship processes to ensure compliance.

Communicate, where relevant with authorities/trade associations/scientific bodies/other relevant institutions to determine strategies and a path forward regarding bp product compliance efforts.

Actively remaining up to date with the changing product regulatory environment and technical knowledge concerning bp products.



Education



Experience and competencies

Solid background of international chemical control and other product regulatory requirements.

Empathetic, curious and enthusiastic about working with various internal and external stakeholders across the product lifecycle.

Ensure compliance but also attending conferences and relevant trade association and expert committee/panel meetings.

Demonstrable up-to-date knowledge of international chemical control legislation through monitoring the regulatory environment, reviewing regulatory information and industry/ regulatory authority communications.

Other requirements include:

Proven ability to ensure compliance to international chemical control or other relevant legislation.

Ability to identify and manage the regulatory landscape within which the business is operating, read, understand and interpret complex technical, legislative and regulatory information.

The ability to make independent contributions on a regular basis and self-initiate work activities.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Degree in Chemistry or other equivalent science degrees (e.g., Biology, Toxicology, Safety or Industrial Hygiene).