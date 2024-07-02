Senior Product deployment Technologist - Data center immersion cooling fluids

Job Family Group:Research & Technology Group
As Data Center Technology Deployment (TD) technologists, you will take the mission of delivering integrated solutions and contributing to internal/external customers in a safe, reliable, and efficient way with their rich experience in applied technologies and strong expertise of products and services for lubricant engineering industries.
You will also take various responsibilities as an important part of bp’s local technical platform and global technology community where bp core competence in technology are established and developed to satisfy customers demands at present and in the future. They will be core members of the global Data Center Squad, a cross functional group focused on decarbonization of the data center industry.
Will support industrial lubricants business growth and technology evolution by playing major or supportive roles in technology insights, expertise opinions input, products verification, technical service, and project management.
Will dedicate their insights to innovation and engineering programs by identifying bp technical competence, strategy, and roadmap to support research and development of innovative products and solutions to lubricant emerging markets.
The role holder will be required to focus on a specific product area, Data Center immersion cooling fluids, but should also expect to cover different product areas depending on priorities and workload demands.
In this position, you will serve as a role model in daily operations and the management of routine tasks, while also providing coaching and guidance to enhance work methods and procedures. Additionally, you will demonstrate profound understanding of industrial mega-trends and robust problem-solving skills, turning ideas into innovative solutions.
Key long-term challenges faced in the role
In the challenging data center immersion cooling business it is crucial to keep up with the fast-moving developments and intense competition in the market. This competition is represented by both established lubricant competitors, emerging ones stepping up from sub-supplier positions as well as alternative data center designs such as air cooling and direct to chip cooling. The core competence in technical expertise and insights to technical trends in this space must be developed to offer integrated and innovative solutions to internal and external collaborators besides working on the intuition-style and experience-based routine trouble shooting-type tasks.
