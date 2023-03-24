Job summary

An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Senior Production Chemist to join us in Aberdeen.



In this role you will define and performance manage Production Chemistry program for the Region, including the associated budget and local CAM (Contract Accountable Manager) role. As a Senior Production Chemist in a region you will also act as a mentor to CMS Chemists in Production Operations.



You will report directly to Production Chemist Discipline Leader and PSU PS&I Squad Lead.

Key Accountabilities:

Discipline Leadership and oversight of CMS Chemists embedded in Production Management Squads.

Hold an independent view of Production Chemistry related risk.

Ensure BP Standards and processes are appropriately applied to Production Chemistry activities such as Self Verification, Fit for Service and ETPs.

Ensure the quality and consistent application of Production Chemistry processes.

Support trouble shooting associated with Production Chemistry. Call on SME support from Solutions and I&E and CMS partners where appropriate.

Capture, coordinate, disseminate and track shared learning for the Production Chemistry discipline.

Review MOCs to ensure that Production Chemistry aspects of modifications are closed out, in a thorough and timely manner.

Approve Production Chemistry related MoC’s.

Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) for CMS, Lab Services and Commidities contracts within the region.

Key Interfaces between Production Operations, Base Management and Wells re. new wells and stimulation flowbacks.

Manage interfaces as per GOO-IM-REC-100600, ‘Cross Fuctional Accountability for Production Chemistry and Flow Assurance Threats’.

Attend Key interface meetings within the Region: Planning meetings, , Corrosion KPI meetings, New Well Delivery, Asset Well review meetings.

Chair regional/ asset production chemistry review meetings.

Manage the PHCA processes within the CMS contracts: Oversight.

Drive CI projects focusing on cost saving and value adding projects within the CMS Gainshare framework.

Assume delegated BRO budget responsibility for Production Chemistry cost codes.

Essential Education:

Degree qualified in Chemistry or relevant science/engineering discipline such as Biology, Corrosion Science or Chemical Engineering,

Professional accreditation, such as Chartered Chemist, Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Regional operating experience in several relevant production chemistry or engineering roles.

Deep technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline including chemical selection, optimisation, laboratory management, analytical techniques, threat assessment, corrosion mechanisms, corrosion management, well treatments.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!