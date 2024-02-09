Senior Production Chemist - TSI

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.



The Senior Production Chemist is responsible for expertise and input into decision making to ensure the safe, efficient, and reliable operations with respect to flow assurance, crude dehydration, foam, and emulsion control, produced and injected water, corrosion mitigation, sampling and laboratory analysis, and chemical management. A leadership role providing guidance and mentoring for the Production Chemistry team to ensure development.

This role supports Production Chemistry across several regions to optimize production and maintain compliance with industry standards and regulations, and early adoption of best practices and innovations present on the industry. Engaging with various disciplines, sub-functions, and contractors, the Senior Production Chemist responds to production-related challenges, implementation of practical solutions, emphasizing risk reduction, production streamlining, defect elimination ensuring standardization of monitoring of production chemistry threats and barrier health as required for multiple regions. The role will participate / lead in codifying best practices and continuous improvement into technical standards, support their implementation and self verification across operating entities

Provide Production Chemistry expertise to other teams & squads across P&O (Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, Projects Ops, TAR and Subsea) as required to manage threats.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Manage team, provide training and supervision of internal and contracted personnel, transparent leadership and behaviors, and continuous improvement.

Provide capability and support for flow assurance; lead on emulsions, hydrates, waxes, scale and asphaltene related challenges.

Corrosion Prevention and Control: Interfacing with Integrity Management teams to provide capability and support to manage corrosion threats.

Provide support for all production chemistry related trouble shooting or incident investigations.

Ensure processes meet environmental regulations to minimize or eliminate impact on the environment.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Contribute to CMS contract management and continuous development

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Support staff development of junior engineers

Degree in Chemistry/ Chemical Engineering or relevant science or engineering field ( Biology, Mechanical Engineering, Corrosion science).

Working towards professional accreditation (Chartered Chemist, Professional or Chartered Engineer)

Chartered Chemist, Professional or Chartered Engineer

10+ years exposure to oil and gas laboratory analysis

10+ years working in oil and gas production (upstream/downstream)

14+ years in the field of Production Chemistry supporting upstream operations.

Operating experience in relevant production chemistry or engineering roles

Deep technical expertise related to the field , including chemical selection, optimization, laboratory management, analytical techniques, threat assessment, corrosion mechanisms, corrosion management, and well treatments

Experience in creating value through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

People leadership, partnership and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries

Familiar with process design, process safety and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Proficient in English, written and oral.

Management and leadership skills

Integrity management in oil and gas projects

Corrosion, materials and damaging mechanisms in oil and gas industry

Skills in digital to enhance Production Chemistry monitoring

Advanced knowledge of working with agile principles and tools

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization.

Customer service approach



Travel requirements - 20-30%



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance



