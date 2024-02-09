Senior Production Chemist - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
The Senior Production Chemist is responsible for expertise and input into decision making to ensure the safe, efficient, and reliable operations with respect to flow assurance, crude dehydration, foam, and emulsion control, produced and injected water, corrosion mitigation, sampling and laboratory analysis, and chemical management. A leadership role providing guidance and mentoring for the Production Chemistry team to ensure development.
This role supports Production Chemistry across several regions to optimize production and maintain compliance with industry standards and regulations, and early adoption of best practices and innovations present on the industry. Engaging with various disciplines, sub-functions, and contractors, the Senior Production Chemist responds to production-related challenges, implementation of practical solutions, emphasizing risk reduction, production streamlining, defect elimination ensuring standardization of monitoring of production chemistry threats and barrier health as required for multiple regions. The role will participate / lead in codifying best practices and continuous improvement into technical standards, support their implementation and self verification across operating entities
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
