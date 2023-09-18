Senior Production Chemistry Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Are you a top-tier Chemistry Engineer looking for an ambitious assignment? We are keen on speaking with you! In this role you will provide chemistry engineering expertise to wells organization, projects, subsea, production and operations. Our future colleague will proactively collaborate with other teams, sub-functions and vendors to resolve issues and apply sound engineering judgement to build pragmatic and integrated solutions aimed at risk management, operational efficiency, elimination of defects, as well as standardization! Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

We expect you to:

Efficiently support and proactively integrate with: Wells, Reservoir Management and other teams (Area Operations, Project & Mods, Reliability, Turnarounds & Subsea), in handling chemistry threats during the production.

Lead all aspects of the new technologies' deployment in areas of production, water management and contract management including quality, efficiency and consistency with engineering processes. These activities will balance reliability, integrity and cost and be in compliance with relevant regulations and P&O practices. Act as single point of contact between P&O, Wells 3rd party contractors, partners and SOCAR representatives.

Improve Oil Recovery Reservoir, ACG strategic development projects, driving the strategy for produced water treatment. Define and lead the performance of the production chemistry programs related to fluids from well face to export.

Ensure Regulatory and bp standard compliance and contributes to the development of the field area development plan. Define the regional production chemistry strategy and develop the annual plan and associated budget.

Deploy new technologies in the region including novel waterflooding, EOR (including polymers, surfactants and solvents), improved isolation techniques through novel cements & swelling elastomers, water/gas shut-offs, acid stimulation and fracturing treatments, if applicable.

Work in line with Risk Management Processes, ensuring a risk caused by production chemistry threats can be calibrated against other business risks, support raising risks into the asset risk tool as the need arises.

We believe the successful candidate should have:

A degree in chemistry or relevant science/engineering field such as biology, corrosion science or chemical engineering.

Previous experience in similar roles, preferably within oil & gas or energy sector. Experience in risk management, deep knowledge and understanding of CMS. Experience with computerized management systems (e.g., SAP, LIMS, ARIBA) and their links with Chemicals Management Process.

Outstanding interpersonal, communication, and networking skills.

Ability to balance multiple tasks, work both independently and as a standout colleague. Self-motivation and persistence.

Excellent organizational skills with good planning and follow-up skills

Deep technical expertise in several crucial areas, including: chemical selection, optimization, laboratory management, analytical techniques, threat assessment, corrosion mechanisms, corrosion management, well treatments.

Ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries. Experience with chemical field trial planning and execution.

Proficiency in English and Azerbaijani languages



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

