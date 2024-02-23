Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The centralised Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry and Water Team within the Innovation & Engineering, Process & Process Safety Team is responsible for providing production chemistry support to projects, operations, and new energy areas.

The primary activities of the team, in compliance with our Engineering Technical Practices, are the identification, prioritisation and management of production chemistry risks. This involves collaborating with several key collaborators, including reservoir engineering, base management, flow assurance, corrosion, materials, subsea and topsides process, as well as chemical suppliers and vendors.

The ideal candidate should possess a solid grasp of fluid properties, proficiency in performing production chemistry threat assessments, and the ability to develop engineering and chemistry solutions and strategies. They should understand how fluid characteristics influence operations and have practical experience in safely mitigating risks associated with various fluid-related challenges such as wax, hydrate, asphaltenes, scale, separation issues (including emulsions, foaming, naphthenates, and fouling), bacteria, produced water management, and reservoir souring.

The position requires good teamwork, communication, interpersonal and networking skills, both within bp and externally. The Senior Production Chemistry Engineer should possess an extensive network of technical contacts, both within and outside the company, to aid in addressing abovementioned challenges. Occasional travel to field assets and bp office locations worldwide will be part of the role.

Key accountabilities

Demonstrate strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record with an understanding and commitment to safety and environmental requirements.

Develop solutions to complex production chemistry challenges that will improve safety, production efficiency and cost effectiveness.

Provide production chemistry expertise to projects and/or operating functions as needed.

Applying knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems, promoting safe and competitive solutions.

Provide support for all production chemistry related trouble shooting or incident investigations.

Hold a comprehensive understanding on the content and application of the discipline practices and procedures.

Support development of engineering technical practices.

Be an active member of the Community of Practice.

Essential education

Degree or equivalent experience in a relevant science or engineering subject area such as chemistry or chemical engineering.

Being a chartered engineer, chartered or registered chemist/ is preferred.

Essential experience and job requirements

Strong commitment to HSSE.

Broad knowledge of fluid properties, understanding and managing uncertainties around fluid composition and phase behaviour.

Experience of Production Chemistry in Operations and Projects.

Ability to execute threat assessments for fluid related threats.

Ability to develop operational strategies for control of fluid related threats.

Offshore and onshore Production Chemistry operational issue management & problem-solving expertise – wax, hydrate, asphaltenes, scale, separation, bacteria, produced water management.

Experience in chemical qualification, field implementations and optimization.

Experience in using fluid analysis and threat prediction tools such as PVTSIM, Multiflash, ScaleSim and StudioScaleChem.

Strong technological proficiency: strong IT skills, awareness of technology development relevant to role and familiarity with agile methodologies.

Interfacing and collaborating with various internal and external collaborators to convey information and balance priorities.

Experience of working across discipline boundaries.

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Fluid Analysis, Process flow diagram, Process Safety Engineering, Production Chemistry, Safety



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.