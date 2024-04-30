Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Production Chemistry plays an important part in the safe and reliable operations from the 5 offshore production hubs in the Gulf of Mexico. It crosses many different functions from reservoir, wells, subsea and topside process through to export.

The Senior Production Chemistry engineer will define the strategy and performance manage the production chemistry programs for the Region, provide oversight of the execution of this program by the embedded Contractor Managed Service (CMS) chemists, and fulfil the local Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) role for the CMS contractors.

The Production Chemistry engineer will provide technical input to other disciplines to ensure the relevant threats are managed in accordance with BP standards and processes.

Degree qualified in Chemistry or relevant science/engineering field such as Biology, Corrosion Science or Chemical Engineering,

At least 10 years of regional operating experience in several relevant production chemistry or engineering roles.

of regional operating experience in several relevant production chemistry or engineering roles. Deep technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline including scale management, asphaltene control, process fluid separation and water treatment, chemical selection and optimization, analytical techniques, threat assessment, well treatments.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Familiar with process design, process safety and operating conditions of typical O&G production facilities.

Professional accreditation, such as Chartered Chemist, Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Management and leadership skills

Integrity management in oil and gas projects

Reservoir damage mechanisms associated with fluid treatments.

Skills in digital to enhance Production Chemistry monitoring.

Advanced knowledge of working with agile principles and tools

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization.

Customer service oriented

Provide regional production chemistry discipline leadership and oversight of CMS Chemists embedded in Production Management Squads.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Ensure BP Standards and processes are appropriately applied to Production Chemistry activities such as Self Verification, Fit for Service and ETPs.

Support trouble shooting associated with Production Chemistry. Call on SME support from central engineering, CMS partners and external institutions, where appropriate.

Capture, coordinate, disseminate and track shared learning for Production Chemistry.

Review MOCs to ensure that Production Chemistry aspects of modifications are closed out, in a thorough and timely manner.

Create and implement Production Chemistry related MoC’s and performance management systems.

Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) for CMS, and Commodities contracts within the region.

Key Interfaces between Production Management Squad, Offshore Operations, and Wells re. new wells and stimulation flowbacks.

Attend Key interface meetings within the Region: Planning meetings, production optimization, Integrity Management critical metric meetings, New Well Delivery, Asset Well review meetings.

Chair regional/ asset production chemistry, operational business and contract performance review meetings.

Manage the PHCA processes within the CMS contracts providing regular oversight.

Drive Continuous improvement projects focusing on cost saving and value adding projects within the CMS framework.

Provide support and cost recommendations to squad leads to develop and manage Production Chemistry budgets. Create PO’s for chemical supply and CMS personnel and analytical support.

Provide Production Chemistry support to the bulk chemical loading facility.

Support the development of central tools and processes by providing timely feedback to integrate GoM’s perspectives.

Support the PMU with developing monitoring and surveillance digital tools such as dashboards and chemical injection rate tracking.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



