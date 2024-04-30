Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Production Chemistry plays an important part in the safe and reliable operations from the 5 offshore production hubs in the Gulf of Mexico. It crosses many different functions from reservoir, wells, subsea and topside process through to export.
The Senior Production Chemistry engineer will define the strategy and performance manage the production chemistry programs for the Region, provide oversight of the execution of this program by the embedded Contractor Managed Service (CMS) chemists, and fulfil the local Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) role for the CMS contractors.
The Production Chemistry engineer will provide technical input to other disciplines to ensure the relevant threats are managed in accordance with BP standards and processes.
Key accountabilities
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.