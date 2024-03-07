Senior Production Chemistry Engineer- TSI

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Intent

The Senior Production Chemistry Engineer is responsible for providing insight and expertise with respect to chemical applications used in oil and gas production to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operations. These applications include chemistries for flow assurance, crude dehydration, foam suppression, and emulsion control, produced and injected water management and corrosion mitigation in flowlines, processes and export.

The position is also responsible for providing oversight and support for sampling, laboratory analysis, evaluation, and quality checks for product quality.

This role will support production operations with production chemistry insights across several regions, with the goal of optimizing performance, maintain compliance with recognized standards and regulations, and early adoption of best practices and innovations present on the industry.

Working with various disciplines, sub-functions, and contractors, the Senior Production Chemistry Engineer responds to process-related challenges, supports the implementation of practical solutions, emphasizing risk reduction, production streamlining, defect elimination through the monitoring of chemistry threats and the health of the barriers in place to manage / mitigate these threats.

This is a leadership role, providing guidance and mentoring for the refinery chemistry team, the role will participate / lead in codifying best practices and continuous improvement into technical standards, support their implementation and self-verification across operating entities.

Responsibilities

Core responsibilities:

Provide Production Chemistry and process expertise for teams & squads across P&O (Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, Projects Ops, TAR) as required to manage threats.

Management of chemical applications used in operations to support flow assurance and process efficiency; lead on emulsions, hydrates, waxes, scale, solids and asphaltene related challenges.

Provide capability and support for operations teams, to ensure process efficiency, lead on emulsion breaking, desalting, and product quality.

Corrosion Prevention and Control: Interfacing with Integrity Management teams to provide capability and support to manage corrosion threats.

Provide support for all production chemistry related trouble shooting or incident investigations.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Manage team, provide training and supervision of internal and contracted personnel, visible leadership and behaviors, and continuous improvement.

Ensure processes meet environmental regulations to minimize or eliminate impact on the environment.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Contribute to CMS contract management and continuous development.

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Support staff development of junior engineers.

Education

Must have education requirements:

Degree in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering (relevant science /engineering discipline or corrosion science).

Must have certifications:

Working towards professional accreditation (Chartered Chemist, Professional or Chartered Engineer)

Preferred education/certifications

Chartered Chemist, Professional or Chartered Engineer

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ years exposure to Operations Production Chemistry

10+ years working in oil and gas production (upstream)

Total years of experience:

14+ years supporting upstream operations, primarily in Production Chemistry.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Operating experience in relevant production chemistry or engineering roles supporting operations.

Deep technical expertise in chemical products used to manage operations threats (flow assurance, crude oil separation, produced water management, gas management).

Deep technical expertise in the application of chemical products, corrosion mechanisms, corrosion management, scaling and process fouling threats.

Deep technical expertise related to the discipline, including chemical selection, optimization, analytical techniques, threat assessment, and well treatments.

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices.

Technical understanding of process safety engineering, working knowledge of hazard analysis, understanding of process modelling tools, and understanding of risk management.

Experience in creating value through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs.

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

Management, people leadership, internal and external teamwork, ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral with good presentation and communication skills.

Coaching and mentoring mindset

Good to have experiences/skills:

Integrity management in oil and gas projects.

Corrosion, materials and damaging mechanisms in the oil and gas industry.

Skills in digital technology to enhance Production Chemistry monitoring.

Experience in laboratory management and product quality analysis.

Advanced knowledge of working with agile principles and tools

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization.

Customer service mindset.

% travel requirements 10-20 %



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.