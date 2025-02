Senior Production Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We are seeking a highly motivated Production Engineer to support the BPX Eagle Ford Operations team. The Eagle Ford is the cash flow engine of BPX with significant annual capital investment and a long-term plan to profitably grow production.

This role will work closely with field staff, other engineers, and management to apply Production Engineering practices to maximize the value of the Eagle Ford asset. This role will be responsible for executing a consistent well performance management cadence, with specific focus to the downhole and artificial lift engineering, downhole integrity surveillance, and route level LOS optimization for assigned wells.

The Eagle Ford Operations engineering team is based out of Denver, CO.

What You’ll Do:

Own production optimization and well performance for subset of wells in the Eagle Ford BU inclusive of plan, forecast, actuals, underperformance identification and associated intervention actions, and AL strategy by well

Review, explain, and recommend solutions to drive improvements in daily production performance

Support field operations team through rapid response engineering and troubleshooting support

Work with operations team to collect failure data, determine RCFA, and develop and execute projects to reduce failures, reduce cost of failures, and improve production reliability and safety

Review, analyze, and improve cost performance across LOE and workover expense categories

Develop and implement an optimized artificial lift lifecycle for all wells in the Eagle Ford asset

Manage program and develop procedures for frac-hit mitigation for BPX and OBO offset completions

Effectively engage with development team to determine new well choke management strategy and AL lifecycle considerations for optimal well performance

Manage and optimize chemical treatment and flow assurance programs

Manage and optimize mechanical integrity for downhole equipment and components to extend AL and wellbore survivability

Project manage implementation of engineered solutions: budgets, project economic analysis, resources, schedule, handover to field operations, and post project appraisals

Travel to the field approximately 20% percent of the time to meet with the field team and critical contractual partners

Minimum technical skills:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

7-15 years experience in production / petroleum engineering

Preferred technical skills:

Knowledgeable in gas lift, rod lift, plunger lift, and GAPL/PAGL design, troubleshooting and optimization

Experience with choke management and nodal analysis to implement optimal drawdown and FBHP management

Experience with cost modeling, root cause analysis, systems optimization

Preferred soft skills:

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise, accurate, and coherent manner. Able to confidently present to a large (>20) group of people on technical and process topics and field questions and challenges.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering and mathematical ideas.

Adventurous: Willing to get hands-on with our most value asset – the production specialists in the field.

Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy.

Creative and Courageous: Ability to look at an industry that is embedded in its methods and recommend disruptive change.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $156,000 - 200,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



