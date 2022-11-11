Job summary

As part of our continued growth, we have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Program manager to join one of our key high growth areas at bp. The Senior Program manager will lead on all program related matters for our busy Network Fitness program.



Your role will be to lead the development and implementation of that program, but a key port of the role is to influence the multiple local markets to conduct and implement the program. You will also lead a small team with a global reach which leads a program to transform our retail networks so that they are ‘fit for a post energy transition future’.



This role is a 12-month FTC.

What you’ll be doing:

Develop the ‘Network Fitness’ program so that it can be deployed globally

Support in developing frameworks to review current performance of the network to create a repeatable process to create positive network churn in order to high-grade our network – this includes identifying sites for divestment and managing a process to govern this process.

Identify the criteria that identify sites with a high likelihood of success for EV or Convenience through and post energy transition.

Lead in phasing the transition of sites from being 100% Hydrocarbon to, ultimately, 100% EV either partial transition (or concurrently.

Identify decision point triggers that allow local markets to plan for the transition with greater certainty

Establish and maintain a governance process to ensure Network Fitness program is effectively led.

Lead the Network Fitness team, including participating in local market visits to conduct workshops.

Support analysts to support local level execution and ongoing maintenance and continuous improvement of the frameworks.

Work closely with the network teams to ensure we are continually improving our retail network and ensuring we minimise risk of stranded assets, sharing best practise across the community such as sharing examples of alternate use scenarios to maximise value at disposal where necessary.

Strategic analysis – ideally including network reviews

Line management experience

Project & Program management

Managing complex stakeholders and long-term scenarios

Success in management of diverse cross functional teams across multiple geographies

Strong understanding and application of integrated value

Demonstrated success with stakeholder management both internally and externally to the organisation

Strong communication skills with experience across multiple stakeholders and businesses

Delivery focused with strong collaboration approach

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!