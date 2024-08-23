Senior Program Manager – C&P Capability Hub

This role is eligible for relocation within country

*Job Purpose

A Project has been set up to build a Global Capability Hub (GCH) in Pune, India for C&P. The hub will be a core, connected part of C&P business and will work in harmony with functions across the company (I.e. digital, GBS, Finance etc.)

The project (Rugby) strives to develop a capability hub for C&P by transferring activities from different countries to India and from there drive standardization and transformation overtime providing alignments and continuous improvements.

The Senior Project Manager is a role reporting to the VP C&P Capability Hub, is the leader of project management office of Rugby. The role will be responsible for

Leading the project management office, ensuring that project delivery is assured through robust project management processes and governance

Setting up governance and leading project reviews at various levels with customers to ensure structured review of project, risks and decisions

Provide subject matter expertise, bring standard methodologies and leadership to project team & workstream lead to improve effective of program management

Lead senior business customers including sponsors, business heads, business owners and the business program team and various functional support teams in a matrix organisation

The role will include managing a team of bp, contract staff a leading external partners/ consultants that will be working in support of the delivery of project.

Key Accountabilities!

Deliver a programme/project as per pre-defined breakthroughs, leading timely completion of all results whilst leading resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements

Lead development of strong project management processes including governance, risk management, project scheduling and financial management to assure delivery of project goals

Lead & develop a team of PMO leads, finance & risk lead, change lead and collaborate with various workstream leads & functional tags

Lead the updates to senior customers facilitating weekly/ monthly project reviews and collaborate with transformation office for report project performance & variances

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and achievements using appropriate tools

Efficiently communicate and handle project expectations to team members and customers in a timely and clear fashion

Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilisation across work plans

Own management of customer expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting customer expectations

Establish project governance including all customers and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - supervise the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Identify and run project dependencies and critical path

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

Continually analyse lessons learned and build recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

Align with project management standards and register required project results for quality assurance purposes.

Successful performance measures will include

Accountable for delivery of defined programme outcomes on schedule & within budget Delivery of business outcomes – scope, value within defined timelines Compliance to project management standards & quality assurance requirements Effective & timely reporting Efficiency of governance & engagements

Key Challenges

Management of projects and priorities both within and outside the program scope

Highly diversified range of key customers across function and businesses

Handling projects across different functions and geographies/ timezones

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact

Flexibility required at times to support Global meeting timings and time-zones

Qualification, Experience & proficiencies

Essential Education

A bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience or Master’s in Business Administration from a recognized Institute

PMP trained or equivalent Project Management experience or certification

Essential Experience

A minimum of 18-20 years total experience with a minimum of 5 years of relevant Project/Program Management experience

Experience in leading large transformation programs or business process offshoring projects

Experience in prioritising multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete sophisticated project scope

Solid track record handling multiple customers optimally

Experience handling virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to business customers

Strong communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Strong commercial savvy and understanding of customer impacts

Desirable Criteria

Experience of GCC set up or Business Process outsourcing transitions/programs (>250 FTE)

Knowledge of the C&P value chain would be preferred

Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

Experience handling delivery of cases by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve commercial outcomes



