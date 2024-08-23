Senior Program Manager – C&P Capability Hub

Entity:Customers & Products
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
*Job Purpose
A Project has been set up to build a Global Capability Hub (GCH) in Pune, India for C&P. The hub will be a core, connected part of C&P business and will work in harmony with functions across the company (I.e. digital, GBS, Finance etc.)
The project (Rugby) strives to develop a capability hub for C&P by transferring activities from different countries to India and from there drive standardization and transformation overtime providing alignments and continuous improvements.
The Senior Project Manager is a role reporting to the VP C&P Capability Hub, is the leader of project management office of Rugby. The role will be responsible for
Leading the project management office, ensuring that project delivery is assured through robust project management processes and governance
Setting up governance and leading project reviews at various levels with customers to ensure structured review of project, risks and decisions
Provide subject matter expertise, bring standard methodologies and leadership to project team & workstream lead to improve effective of program management
Lead senior business customers including sponsors, business heads, business owners and the business program team and various functional support teams in a matrix organisation
The role will include managing a team of bp, contract staff a leading external partners/ consultants that will be working in support of the delivery of project.
Key Accountabilities!
Deliver a programme/project as per pre-defined breakthroughs, leading timely completion of all results whilst leading resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements
Lead development of strong project management processes including governance, risk management, project scheduling and financial management to assure delivery of project goals
Lead & develop a team of PMO leads, finance & risk lead, change lead and collaborate with various workstream leads & functional tags
Lead the updates to senior customers facilitating weekly/ monthly project reviews and collaborate with transformation office for report project performance & variances
Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and achievements using appropriate tools
Efficiently communicate and handle project expectations to team members and customers in a timely and clear fashion
Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilisation across work plans
Own management of customer expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting customer expectations
Establish project governance including all customers and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations
Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - supervise the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.
Identify and run project dependencies and critical path
Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project
Continually analyse lessons learned and build recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements
Align with project management standards and register required project results for quality assurance purposes.
Successful performance measures will include
Accountable for delivery of defined programme outcomes on schedule & within budget Delivery of business outcomes – scope, value within defined timelines Compliance to project management standards & quality assurance requirements Effective & timely reporting Efficiency of governance & engagements
Key Challenges
Management of projects and priorities both within and outside the program scope
Highly diversified range of key customers across function and businesses
Handling projects across different functions and geographies/ timezones
Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact
Flexibility required at times to support Global meeting timings and time-zones
Qualification, Experience & proficiencies
Essential Education
A bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience or Master’s in Business Administration from a recognized Institute
PMP trained or equivalent Project Management experience or certification
Essential Experience
A minimum of 18-20 years total experience with a minimum of 5 years of relevant Project/Program Management experience
Experience in leading large transformation programs or business process offshoring projects
Experience in prioritising multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete sophisticated project scope
Solid track record handling multiple customers optimally
Experience handling virtual teams across multiple geographies
Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments
Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to business customers
Strong communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation
Strong commercial savvy and understanding of customer impacts
Desirable Criteria
Experience of GCC set up or Business Process outsourcing transitions/programs (>250 FTE)
Knowledge of the C&P value chain would be preferred
Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation
Experience handling delivery of cases by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve commercial outcomes
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.