Senior Program & Offer Manager (ANZ)

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business.

We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our dedication to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one coordinated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We are looking for a Business Development & Offer Manager, in the Fleet, Dealer & Electrification team. You will be responsible for fleet strategy, end-to-end customer journey of fuel card, customer facing payments, new offer development, digital delivery, strategic partnerships and event management. You will work with senior leadership, internal and external stakeholders on business planning process, business case development and execution. You will manage a team to deliver growth, develop and deliver functional strategies and manage a portfolio of cross-functional programs. This role’s responsible expands across both Australia and New Zealand.

The Business Development and Offer team is fact paced, innovative and customer focused. We are entering an exciting journey in Australia and New Zealand, delivering new and innovative products that will delight our customers, and you have a phenomenal opportunity to lead this journey.

What you can expect in the role:

Lead strategic development and planning process for fleet, fuel card, gift card and payments, all aligned to global vision.

Develop strategies and solutions to grow, enhance profitability, increase productivity, and improve customer experience.

Lead the customer facing payments strategy for acquiring and schemes, including gaining business alignment.

Lead end to end implementation and management of in year roadmap delivery – including squad set up, project management, cross-functional leadership, financial modelling, customer journey mapping and customer needs analysis.

Identification and assessment of new business growth opportunities, which may include growth through new product development.

Ability to take large data sets to build compelling presentations to communicate findings and recommendations to senior stakeholders.

Partner with business stakeholders to lead strategy delivery, including implementation and execution of projects.

You will lead prioritization, implementation of projects and optimisation activities.

You will have experience leading digital projects and business projects.

Management of strategic partnerships and vendors, including service level agreements and innovation.

Evaluate, negotiate partnership agreements to ensure mutually beneficial terms and results. Working alongside cross functional teams to ensure partnerships are aligned to broader strategy.

Plan and deliver a large annual event crafted to cultivate deep relationships with our customers and partners (including agency).

You will lead an impactful team.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in commerce, finance, business, marketing or similar.

Commercial experience card, payments or banking environment, delivering innovative solutions.

Portfolio management (including digital), with a future focused approach.

Financial modelling, able to develop concise plans and presentations covering project status, timeline, risk assessment, and budget needs and performance.

Focus on emerging customer needs and market trends with ability to take insights to deliver improvements customer experience and customer offer.

Conduct a detailed analysis via critical thinking and formulate recommendations.

Comfortable switching from strategy to on-the-ground implementation and working collaboratively to drive teams to come to aligned solutions.

Ability to build strong stakeholder relationships, possessing an ability to influence yourself as a trusted advisor.

Outstanding communicator with ability to tell compelling business stories, articulate complex narratives and influence decision making.

Team leadership, develop talent and be comfortable in a fast paced, changing environment and encourages change.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



