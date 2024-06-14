This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Senior Manager to join our Procurement Transformation team as we strive to make our business leaner, faster, more sustainable and more effective. This role will provide an opportunity for directly leading others and there will be meaningful levels of interaction across a global team.

We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Sunbury, UK.

About the role:

The Senior Programme Design & Delivery Manager - Quantum & DOS S2C plays a critical leadership role in defining and deploying the future strategic agenda for our best-in-class, technologically enabled, procurement processes which will be used as our standard for operation across our global organisation.

As we embark on our group ERP transformation journey, this role will lead the design and implementation of our vision for optimised, best-in-case procurement category management processes and enable the deployment of this in collaboration with product owners, GBS operations, finance procurement, technology and our businesses. This includes category strategy, category planning and value capture, sourcing and contracting, supplier management including OMS requirements and the translation of contracts into operational usage.

As Global Process Owner, this role also leads a team focused on maintaining and continuously improving our category management procurement process standards and policies and ensuring our digital platforms operate efficiently. Our global processes are documented using Aris as a core and enabled on our digital global tool suite which includes SAP/ Ariba, Salesforce, Walkme and other complimentary technologies. It is designed to guide our procurement teams through their day-to-day activities and align to our risk, compliance and legislative requirements. It also provides the link to our operational and support teams and link to other digital tools and hence efficient running is crucial in the overall effectiveness of our orchestrated procurement functions.

In terms of scope and scale: c. 2000 people use these processes and technology on a day-to-day basis spanning all of bp’s operational geographies. Our Procurement Digital Operating System includes end-to-end Ariba modules and S/4 Hana, will have an operating budget of $75m & benefit outlook of $250m.

In this role, you will be empowered to:

Design the strategic vision for Strategy to Contract processes aligned to the direction and strategic vision of our global ERP programme.

Work across our procurement and technology leadership teams to define, build and gain support for the strategic direction and change agenda of our global ERP vision including agreement on projects deployed in your process space for maximum benefit to bp.

Support the Head of Procurement Digital Innovation & Transformation to engage and openly communicate with integrity and credibility across key business partners, procurement leadership and other GBS and procurement functions to align the strategic intent. This includes to our executive leadership.

Organise multi-disciplinary teams of both direct and non-direct resource to deliver global, compliant standards and fully operational, human centred, digitised processes.

Collaborate with delivery and change managers to convert the strategic agenda into actionable programmes of activity, and you will empower others to success delivery of the overall global one Procurement programme objectives.

Stay engaged on innovative thinking and developments in the way technology can support Procurement and the Strategy and Excellence agenda. As well as bp’s internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

Build credibility, support and a change agenda to exploit the technology, processes and systems developments emerging in the Procurement arena which will deliver most value to bp.

Foster relationships with third parties (industry and functional bodies, consulting companies etc.) to understand emerging thinking in procurement.

About you:

To be successful, you will bring these essential requirements:

Higher education degree qualification, or equivalent, in a relevant subject; ideally MCIPS qualification.

Senior level experience in leading and delivering large procurement excellence and digitally enabled procurement processes programmes globally within multiple organisation businesses. This includes best practice, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technology, processes, procedures, and compliance.

Experience of visionary and trustworthy leadership within a procurement transformation role.

Experience in global procurement technology transformation projects across multiple businesses and geographies.

Strong experience of delivering within an Agile programme environment.

Deep experience in strategy to contract both as a practitioner as well as in an optimisation and leadership role. This includes deep understanding of how procurement operates, strategy, markets and processes.

Experience delivering sustainable, long-term transformation with deep knowledge of successful change management techniques.

Experience working cross culturally in an international environment. Experienced in leading, recruiting, coaching and developing direct and indirect staff and third-party contractors.

Other desirable criteria includes:

Eagerness to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Capability to lead through uncertainty and change.

Experience influencing a range of senior business leaders and customers, both internally and externally.

Strong organisational and prioritisation skills with a bias to make a difference and foster accountability while supporting others’ safety/wellbeing.

Desire to work with a diverse set of people, acting as a bridge between various teams.

Collaborative nature, open to ideas and feedback, and supporting others through meaningful, honest conversations.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agile Change Management, Agile Leadership, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Cross-Functional Leadership, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Digital Transformation, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement, Programme management, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.