Senior Programme Manager - Operating Model

The purpose of this exciting commercial role is to drive and coordinate the delivery of our Drive to 25 “Operating Model” programme and establish and execute appropriate processes and governance to safeguard delivery.

As Programme Manager, you will lead a small cross-functional transformation team either formally or indirectly. You will also be working closely with the M&C Europe leadership team and the Drive to 25 Management Office and will report to the Transformation Programme Director.

The role is a fixed term contract position and the assignment will end in December 2025. ​

Key Responsibilities:

Defines targets and scope of the programmes and sets relevant milestones

Coordinates the programme Operating Model with other Dt25 programmes of work

Provides programme assurance and delivery support; ensuring transparent reporting of the programme/project activities, progress and benefit tracking

Proactively and transparently prioritizes options and continuously maintains overall prioritization of the programme

Uses process, operational experience or CI to understand inefficiencies in the organization and difficulties and surfaces them

Prepares content, hosts and co-facilitates the Dt25 Operating Model Steering Committee meeting with senior partners

Leads strategic value chain analysis and understands control points, provides recommendations on where efficiencies could be gained and recommends options such as elimination of work or restructuring

Responsible for facilitating, setting and to drive delivery of agreed 2025 performance targets while ensuring short term targets align with longer term strategy with strategic goals ​

Key Skills:

Strong teamwork and interpersonal skills, particularly in diverse and international multi-disciplined teams

Integrated / end-to-end value chain understanding and networking skills

Experience working in program and project management including project scheduling, meeting facilitation, performance tracking etc.

Ability to challenge conventional methods of working, examine multiple options to take on innovative and fresh solutions

Ability to handle multiple/conflicting priorities with a consistent track record of delivery

High level of coordination experience, with demonstrated capability leading and running cross and multi-disciplined teams

Experience in diverse partner management and strong ability to communicate at all levels

