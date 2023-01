Job summary

The Tangguh UCC Senior PC Engineer role is a fantastic opportunity to have a key role in a transformational multi-billion dollar project at our Tangguh gas asset in Indonesia. This second and highly complex expansion includes three parts: developing the nearby Ubadari gas field, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) of the Vorwata reservoir CO2 emissions, and enhancing gas recovery through onshore compression. This could help us to recover up to an additional 2.1 trillion cubic feet of gas for domestic and export markets while the CCUS infrastructure could drastically reduce its operational emissions, making Tangguh competitive on carbon intensity for LNG plants worldwide representing a significant contribution to bp’s Aim 1 – net zero operations.



As the Senior PC Engineer you will initially report to the Project Controls Discipline Lead of GCD & New Energy. Once the project gets into Define during 1Q23 you will be deployed to the project team (in line with the centralized organization principles) and report to the Tangguh UCC Project Controls Manager. You will then be the focal point for all Project Controls activities for one of our major delivery areas (Onshore/Offshore). As part of your role, you will lead and integrate multiple practitioners to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning & scheduling, cost engineering and management of change. You will also have a key role developing the Project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders.



This role is initially based in the United Kingdom (with regular travel to Indonesia) during Define, but expected to be internationally relocated to Jakarta for the Execute phase subject to government approvals.





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Integrate project controls support to one of the Tangguh UCC delivery areas; ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning & scheduling, cost management and management of change; continuously improving the project controls strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying bp requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

Provide timely project insights to the project delivery area leadership to support decision making.

Act as the main point of contact for all project controls related activity for the delivery area.

Lead, integrate and support the development of the project controls team for the delivery area.

Deliver inputs to the stage gate estimates and basis of estimate for the delivery area.

Deliver inputs to the Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for the delivery area.

Ensure the Forecast Final Cost (FFC), cost phasing, variances and uncertainties are maintained and reviewed regularly for the delivery area.

Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (including trends) for the delivery area.

Ensure Project Information Management support is in place to support the delivery area.

Deliver performance management data and reporting for the project delivery area.

Interfacing with CAMs, support performance management of contractors and suppliers to ensure delivery against PCPs.

Support prioritization for the project / delivery area.

Share good practice and knowledge within the PCE CoP and drive standardization.

Drive standard delivery of PC activities based on contracting strategy.

Assist the Tangguh UCC Project Controls Manager in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs), coordination of quarterly financial updates (QPF’s), internal Project Controls verification reviews (Stage Gate/MCEs) and regular overall project reporting (internally and externally to Partners and regulator).





Essential Education:



University degree in engineering, technical discipline or project management.



Essential experience and job requirements:



Solid experience in Oil & Gas Industry.

Solid, broad-based major global project experience in the FEED, Detailed Design and Construction phases of major projects with an excellent track record of delivery across different regions.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and ability to adapt quickly to new digital technologies and agile ways of working.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Project Management or Engineering accreditation / chartership.

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy.

Experience representing the client in external interactions with partners and regulators.

Solid technical knowledge of the fundamentals of cost estimating, planning & scheduling, and cost engineering.

Strong understanding of FEED and EPCI contracts including different remuneration mechanisms and ability to actively support the project team in commercial engagements with contractors.





