Senior Project Controls Engineer - New Energy

Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen integrated energy hubs and export projects.



The Senior Project Controls Engineer is responsible for managing a team to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost, project MoC, and project/function risks. The role will also develop the Project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders.

What you will deliver

Act as the main point of contact for all project controls related activity for the project(s)

Lead the project controls team, ensuring project controls capability onboard at the right time/place

Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimate

Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs)

Deliver an integrated Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for the project / programme

Ensure the Forecast Final Cost (FFC), cost phasing, variances and uncertainties are maintained and reviewed with Project Leadership monthly

Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (inc. trends)

Coordinate quarterly financial updates (QPF’s) and internal Project Controls verification reviews (Stage Gate/MCEs)

Ensure Project Information Management support is in place to support the project / programme

Ensuring Integration and alignment of all stakeholders within New Energy

What you will need to be successful

Degree in Engineering, Technical Discipline or Project Management

Major Project Experience

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Good written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies.

Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Essential Education:Essential experience and job requirements:Desirable criteria & qualifications:At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: