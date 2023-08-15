Senior Project Controls Engineer - Portfolio

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team accountable for delivering a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of schedules from internal and third party sources using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to support standardization and conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team accountable for delivering a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of schedules from internal and third party sources using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to support standardization and conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures.



Job Description:

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a distributed team of project controls engineers and deepen your skills on projects performance management, drive standardisation across projects portfolio and engage with senior collaborators through various project and Operating Base (OB) reviews.

As the Senior PC Engineer, you will collaborate with the Project Controls Engineering Discipline Lead centrally and will be the focal point for all performance management and reporting for entire NOJV portfolio. You will work closely with the projects NOJV discipline manager to provide data driven insights for the projects LT and will have the opportunity to work on transformation initiatives and drive adoption across projects portfolio

Be the focal point for all performance management and reporting. Support QPF submission and provide guidance for the OBRs for the relevant operating basis.

Use project performance data to bring insights to the project management teams to support decision making.

Provide direct support to Projects NOJV Discipline Manager including maintaining the list of NOJV portfolio, shareholders secondees and lead the community of practice engagements.

Support set up and drive adoption of the standard performance management tools and practices working with deployed PCMs and PCEs where applicable for NOJV projects.

Support transformation initiatives and drive adoption working with project controls and PM disciplines.

Deliver standardised PC support for NOJV projects working with project teams, PCMs, PCDLs and central estimating, planning and cost engineering squads.

Support implementation of robust project controls processes and tools within supported NOJV projects.

Support NOJV projects in preparation of the NOJV assurance process and the discipline with leading / participating in cost and schedule reviews.

Share good practice and knowledge within the PCE CoP and drive standardisation across portfolio.

Support implementation of standard PC process, tools and practices

Identify common project activities from OBs and centralise to drive efficiency.

Utilise digital technologies to deliver accurate performance information.

Remove double handling of data for use of standard portfolio tools

Essential Experience:

Proven and relevant industry experience

Major Project Experience

Excellent working relationships and management of key senior collaborators

Proven, broad-based project or business experience with a strong track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, effectively engage and respect contributions of others.

Good written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Office and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies

Degree in engineering, finance or project management

Desirable Experience:

Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Deliverables Management, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Integration, Leading Project Teams, Management Reporting, Performance management, Performance Management (PM), Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project Controls, Project Coordination, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Management, Project Performance Management (PM), Project Team Management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.