This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning. As the Senior Project Controls Engineer, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities. This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning. As the Senior Project Controls Engineer, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Represent bp as a senior member of project controls team for bid phase projects.

Deliver cost, schedule, risk, document control and information management

Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimates.

Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memoranda

Deliver an integrated Master Control Schedule and Level 1 Schedule.

Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule reviews.

Ensure technical knowledge transfer of the discipline, and that the information is properly stored, assessed and managed to make the best estimates without project specific information.

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology.

To be successful, you will need:

Industry project experience within offshore wind projects.

Engineering / Science / Finance degree or equivalent experience.

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Entrepreneurial behaviour to ensure that all possible innovative solutions are taken to optimise the LCoE.

Desirable PMP/APM accreditation.

About BP :

GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY



At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.



Together, we will achieve this by:

Integrating our gas and renewable capabilities.

Building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets.

Developing new gas opportunities.

Driving new decarbonisation technologies and capabilities.

Leveraging digital to create innovative zero carbon energy solutions

Creating new business models that are driven by innovative financing solutions.

Adopting new ways of working that unleash the ingenuity and potential of our people.

Collaborating with the rest of our business to present ourselves as ‘one bp’ to our customers.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.