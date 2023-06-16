Senior Project Controls Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Daedalus Programmer will be delivered through an Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) model comprising a centralized project management hub and site deployed Delivery Units. The IPMT model will be designed to deliver a base case of the first SAF projects but with a potential to accommodate other new energy program based on the timing and synergy value. The Daedalus Programmer comprises five projects based at existing bp refinery sites: • Kwinana refinery, Western Australia • Rotterdam refinery, The Netherlands • Castellon refinery, Spain • Cherry Point refinery, USA • Lingen refinery, Germany Report Controls Manager, the Project Controls Engineer (PCE) will integrate and lead a team to deliver project controls support to the Cherry Point Unit Leader.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The Daedalus Programmer will be delivered through an Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) model comprising a centralized project management hub and site deployed Delivery Units. The IPMT model will be designed to deliver a base case of the first SAF projects but with a potential to accommodate other new energy program based on the timing and synergy value.The Daedalus Programmer comprises five projects based at existing bp refinery sites:• Kwinana refinery, Western Australia• Rotterdam refinery, The Netherlands• Castellon refinery, Spain• Cherry Point refinery, USA• Lingen refinery, GermanyReport Controls Manager, the Project Controls Engineer (PCE) will integrate and lead a team to deliver project controls support to the Cherry Point Unit Leader.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Build strong working relationships with the Unit Leader, Cherry Point site team, Program Lead Cost Engineer, Program Lead Planning Engineer, and the Program Controls Manager.

• Use performance data to provide timely project insights to the overall leader of the Unit.

• Act as the main point of contact for all project controls related activity for the Unit.

• Lead, integrate and support the development of the project controls team for the Unit.

• Coach and mentor future project controls talent.

• Be focal point within the Unit for all performance management and reporting.

• Make performance management information more easily accessible.

• Ensure robust project controls processes and tools are implemented within the Unit and support implementation of standard PC process, tools and practices.

• Provide leadership with forward-looking information identifying expected Project cost performance and comparisons against approved Financial Memorandum (FM) targets.

• Performance manages contractors and suppliers and ensure delivery against PCPs interfacing with CAMs.

• Support the stage gate estimates and basis of estimate for the Unit.

• Prepare and co-ordinate cost and schedule review data.

• Deliver inputs to the Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for the Unit

• Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (including trends) for the Unit.

• Ensure Project Information Management support is in place to support the Unit.

• Apply digital technologies to deliver accurate performance information.

• Assist the Program Controls Manager in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs), coordination of quarterly financial updates (QPFs), internal Project Controls verification reviews (Stage Gate/MCEs) and regular overall project reporting.

• Support preparation of OBRs.

• Share good practice and knowledge within the PCE CoP and drive standardization

• Work on central transformation initiatives and drive adoption in the Unit

• Ensure personal and team compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviors.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:

• 10+ years’ experience within project controls.

• 5 years of people management experience.

• Managing Planning on multi-disciplinary large-scale projects.

• Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

• Excellent communication skills - ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

• Excellent working relationships and management of key senior partners.

• Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

• Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Leadership Team.

• Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

• Strong ability to build teams, partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

• Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors.

• Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality planning management reporting information.

Degree in Engineering, Technical Discipline or Project Management

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited.

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.