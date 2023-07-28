Senior Project Controls Engineer

Job summary

The PC Engineer is responsible for managing all performance management related activities in support of the Central Subsea organization and leading planning and cost engineering engineers from the subject area. This role will entail defining, digitally developing, automating reporting in support of providing deep insights into the assessment of the performance of the Central Subsea portfolio. This will encompass cross operating function (Production & Operations and Wells) and cross regional components.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Provide leadership within the project controls team, working with the planning and cost disciplines, to ensure robust project controls processes and tools are implemented across Central Subsea projects portfolio.

Work with the broader Project Controls & Transformation (PC&T) and Central Subsea Units to ensure systems, tools and process are in place, across the operating bases and central teams, in support of the new systems.

Re-think, lead the development and implementation of the Central Subsea performance management system, reflecting both bp and contractor roles and responsibilities.

Act as the main point of contact for all integrated performance and reporting (internal and external) for Central Subsea Unit.

Engage and influence senior partners through data-driven insights.

Ensure automated capture of Central Subsea portfolio data directly from the suppliers and operating bases.

Digitally monitor cost and schedules of the Central Subsea portfolio, within a project stage and for entire projects until completion / close-out

Research, explore and implement transformation initiatives to promote advanced analytics capabilities and techniques.

Embed Agile techniques in the way Project Controls works in support of the Central Subsea unit.

Work to simplify and lever digital developments in support the Supplier Global Frame Agreements and Project Coordination Procedures updates.

Work with Finance to simplify / automate Wellheads cost reporting process.

Work with Finance, P&C and PC&T to embed digital headcount and time writing reporting.

Take critical action to identify what work we can stop doing, including identification of duplicative work.

Continue to coach and look for opportunities to mentor future Project Controls talent.

Help build a psychologically safe team culture within the Project Controls & Transformation and Central Subsea units.

Ensures personal and team compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviors.

Focus on cyber security within the team & champion staying vigilant.

Understanding of what to look out for in the mental health space – warning signs etc.

Essential Experience and Education Requirements

Major Project Experience

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Good written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies.

Required Competencies

Ability to keep things simple – Focus on efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business (given the nature / emerging nature of new energy)

Influencing and communication skills in English language

Ability to work under own initiative.

Able to create a performance culture that is designed to deliver success.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard productivity software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel and MS PowerPoint)

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited.

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

