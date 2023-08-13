Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis The Americas Senior Project Controls Engineer role will provide critical Project Controls support and leadership to one of bp’s most important strategic regions. With dozens of projects supported by a highly skilled, multidiscipline team, the Americas projects organization is a critical member of bp’s resilient hydrocarbons portfolio. The projects we deliver are the enabler of bp’s transition to a net zero future. As a Senior Project Controls Engineer, you will be deployed to the Americas Project Controls team and report to the Americas Project Controls Manager. You will support Project Management and stakeholder management activities. As part of your role, you will integrate all project reporting activities and provide functional assurance on estimating, planning & scheduling, cost engineering and management of change. You will also have a key role supporting the Project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements. Key Accountabilities • Develop and maintain strong working relationships with the Americas PGMs, project teams, Project Controls Manager, Project Controls team members, and Project Controls discipline squad leads. • Use performance data to provide timely project insights to the overall leader of the Unit. • Act as the main point of contact for all project controls related activity for the Unit. • Lead, integrate and support the development of the project controls team for the Unit. • Coach and mentor future project controls talent. • Be focal point within the Unit for all performance management and reporting. • Make performance management information more easily accessible. • Ensure robust project controls processes and tools are implemented within the Unit and support implementation of standard PC process, tools and practices. • Provide leadership with forward-looking information identifying expected Project cost performance and comparisons against approved Financial Memorandum (FM) targets. • Performance manages contractors and suppliers and ensure delivery against PCPs interfacing with CAMs. • Support the stage gate estimates and basis of estimate for the Unit. • Prepare and co-ordinate cost and schedule review data. • Deliver inputs to the Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for the Unit • Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (including trends) for the Unit. • Ensure Project Information Management support is in place to support the Unit. • Apply digital technologies to deliver accurate performance information. • Assist the Project Controls Manager in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs), coordination of financial updates (QPFs), internal Project Controls verification reviews (Stage Gate/MCEs) and regular overall project reporting. • Lead the development and approval of Authorization for Expenditure (AFE) documents, working with relevant functional stakeholders. • Support preparation of OBRs. • Share good practice and knowledge within the PCE CoP and drive standardization • Work on central transformation initiatives and drive adoption in the Unit • Ensure personal and team compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviors.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education:

Degree in Engineering, Business or Project Management OR a High School Diploma 15+ years’ relevant experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

10+ years’ experience within project controls

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Excellent communication skills - ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Excellent working relationships and management of key senior partners.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Leadership Team.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build teams, partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors.

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality planning management reporting information.

Desirable criteria

Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.