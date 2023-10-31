Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for Senior Project Controls Engineer, you will be deployed to the project team (in line with the centralized organization principles) and report to the Project Controls Manager.You will then be the focal point for all Project Controls activities for Onshore. As part of your role, you will lead and integrate multiple practitioners to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning & scheduling, cost engineering and management of change.You will also have a key role developing the Project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and collaborators.This role is will require relocation to Indonesia (Jakarta) at the end of Define phase with international relocation available subject to government approvals.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities ​:

Integrate project controls support to Onshore; ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning & scheduling, cost management and management of change; continuously improving the project controls strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying bp requirements and the expectations of collaborators.

Provide timely project insights to the project delivery area leadership to support decision making.

Act as the main point of contact for all project controls related activity for Onshore

Lead, integrate and support the development of the project controls team for Onshore

Deliver inputs to the stage gate estimates and basis of estimate for Onshore

Deliver inputs to the Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for Onshore

Ensure the Forecast Final Cost (FFC), cost phasing, variances and uncertainties are maintained and reviewed regularly for Onshore

Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (including trends) for the Onshore

Ensure Project Information Management support is in place to support Onshore

Deliver performance management data and reporting for Onshore

Collaborating with CAMs, support performance management of contractors and suppliers to ensure delivery against PCPs

Support prioritization for the project / Onshore

Share good practice and knowledge within the PCE CoP and drive standardization

Drive standard delivery of PC activities based on contracting strategy

Assist the Project Controls Manager in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs), coordination of quarterly financial updates (QPF’s), internal Project Controls verification reviews (Stage Gate/MCEs) and regular overall project reporting (internally and externally to Partners and regulator).

Essential Education:

University degree or equivalent experience in engineering, technical field or project management

Essential Experience And Job Requirements:

Extensive Oil & Gas Industry experience in project controls management

Solid, broad-based major global project experience in the FEED, Detailed Design and Construction phases of major projects with an excellent track record of delivery across different regions.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose work that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and ability to adapt quickly to new digital technologies and agile ways of working

Desirable Criteria:

Project Management or Engineering accreditation / chartership

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

Experience representing the client in external interactions with partners and regulators

Solid technical knowledge of the fundamentals of cost estimating, planning & scheduling, and cost engineering

Strong understanding of FEED and EPC contracts including different remuneration mechanisms and ability to actively support the project team in commercial engagements with contractors

About bp

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

