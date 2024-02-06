Senior Project Controls Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The Project Controls Engineer is responsible for managing a team to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost, project MoC, and project/function risks.The role will also develop the Project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and collaborators.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities :

Act as the main point of contact for all project controls related activity for the project(s)

Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimate

Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs)

Deliver an integrated Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for the project / programme

Ensure the Forecast Final Cost (FFC), cost phasing, variances and uncertainties are maintained and reviewed with Project Leadership monthly

Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (inc. trends)

Coordinate quarterly financial updates (QPF’s) and internal Project Controls verification reviews (Stage Gate/MCEs)

Ensure Project Information Management support is in place to support the project / programme

Essential Education:

Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Technical Field or Project Management

Essential experience and job requirements:

Major Project Experience (10+ years) Oil & Gas

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose work that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Good written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies.

HSSE Accountabilities :

Focus on cyber security within the team & champion staying vigilant

Understanding of what to look out for in the mental health space – warning signs etc…

Required Competencies :

Ability to keep things simple – Focus on efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose work you're doing that meet the needs of the business

Influencing and communication skills in English language

Ability to work under own initiative

Able to create a performance culture that is designed to deliver success

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard productivity software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel and MS Powerpoint)

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

About bp

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

Skills:



