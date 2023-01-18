Senior Project Engineer - H2

Job summary

Our Hydrogen Projects will deliver a safe and operable green hydrogen production facility, and associated infrastructure, to support national decarbonisation targets, initially in the Teesside industrial cluster, and align with bp sustainability aims. The project will use high local content and support development of UK hydrogen supply chain; to meet customer demand at scale, delivering commercial returns and establishing bp as a credible Operator, Developer and Supplier of green Hydrogen.



The Hydrogen Senior Project Engineer shall be accountable for the delivery of the Hydrogen Projects from Define through Execute, accountable for maturing a Safe, Cost Effective and Competitive project for all stakeholders.



The PM is expected to remain in position through to first gas.

What you will deliver

Actively promotes HSEC commitment through example while ensuring delivery in line with BP’s expectations of no accidents or injuries.

Leads multi-discipline integration and alignment across the full project scope in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery.

Ensures effective integration of the full project scope including operations, regulatory, regional business needs etc.

Ensures rigorous performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held to deliver in accordance with the contract.

Ensures project scope, cost and schedule delivery to Financial Memorandum (FM) control targets.

Ensures project quality requirements and ‘Right 1st Time’ mindset are being achieved through regular review including audits and other means as necessary.

Actively leads a culture of “no change” through Define and Execute, however when required approves all project related changes in scope, cost and/or schedule.

Ensures effective integration of the project scope with wider region business needs while ensuring project status awareness and maintaining strong collaborative relationships.

Elevates issues and concerns as needed to ensure timely resolution in support of effective project delivery.

Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring rigorous oversight.

Maintains ongoing awareness of greater region area development plans to ensure appropriate decision making with respect to the Hygreen Project development and future expansion.

Leads decision making, scope definition and execution integration of the project as it relates to the overall system functionality with outside stakeholder teams.

Accountable for conformance with bp Common Process for Project Delivery and associated Verification/Assurance activities.

What you will need to be successful

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in an engineering discipline.

Professionally accredited and recognised to an international standard by professional association/s (e.g. APM/PMI) - APM preferred.

Extensive experience in Energy Projects with excellent project management skills.

Must have relevant work experience, preferable in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industry

Must be skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, environments.

Must have prior Project Leadership experience, supervising contractors’ execution of engineering design, equipment and materials procurement, preferably in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industries

Must have strong planning, interpersonal, communication and influencing and organizational skills

Must have high motivation and the ability to achieve goals and be a team player

Must have the ability to define and prioritise issues and solve problems through networking with other team members or external sources

Must have the proven ability to identify opportunities to reduce costs and challenge the status quo

Must have the ability to interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with wide ranging cultural backgrounds

Delivery minded and Execute focused

Experienced with BP Projects Common Process or similar. Experience working both greenfield and complex brownfield scopes while maintaining stakeholder alignment

Essential Education:
Essential Experience:
Desirable experience / skills: