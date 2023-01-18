Senior Project Engineer - H2

Our Hydrogen Projects will deliver a safe and operable green hydrogen production facility, and associated infrastructure, to support national decarbonisation targets, initially in the Teesside industrial cluster, and align with bp sustainability aims. The project will use high local content and support development of UK hydrogen supply chain; to meet customer demand at scale, delivering commercial returns and establishing bp as a credible Operator, Developer and Supplier of green Hydrogen.
The Hydrogen Senior Project Engineer shall be accountable for the delivery of the Hydrogen Projects from Define through Execute, accountable for maturing a Safe, Cost Effective and Competitive project for all stakeholders.
The PM is expected to remain in position through to first gas.