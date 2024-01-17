Senior Project Engineer - Infield Cable T&I

Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for leading a team to deliver capital and expense projects for BP facilities putting in place the processes and governance to ensure the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
You will join us in Ports, Transport and Installation where we are building a team to deliver our high-reaching renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.
You will be responsible to develop technical scopes following the guidelines, review and steer from the Senior and Lead Engineers, including design works, calculations, preparation of specifications, review of offers, review of external designs, etc.
You shall be open to learn and be proactive to take responsibility within the assigned scope of work and shall professionally grow to acquire the required capabilities to get more responsibilities.
You shall develop the assigned technical works optimizing the LCoE of the project, maintaining a safety design and the quality, standards, certification and procedures requirements
What you will deliver:
What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):
You will have an Engineering degree or equivalent experience.
Chartered or Licensed Professional Engineer preferred.
Experience is what matters.
The successful candidate will have the following experience:
You will work with:
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.