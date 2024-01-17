Senior Project Engineer - Infield Cable T&I

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for leading a team to deliver capital and expense projects for BP facilities putting in place the processes and governance to ensure the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



Job Description:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Ports, Transport and Installation where we are building a team to deliver our high-reaching renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

You will be responsible to develop technical scopes following the guidelines, review and steer from the Senior and Lead Engineers, including design works, calculations, preparation of specifications, review of offers, review of external designs, etc.

You shall be open to learn and be proactive to take responsibility within the assigned scope of work and shall professionally grow to acquire the required capabilities to get more responsibilities.

You shall develop the assigned technical works optimizing the LCoE of the project, maintaining a safety design and the quality, standards, certification and procedures requirements

What you will deliver:

Develop the infield cable installation logistics strategy and procedures

Develop the technical requirements for contracting the infield cable installation package and support other packages with interface requirements

Lead the technical clarifications and contract negotiations with the installation suppliers

Review the user documentation, method statements and risk assessments from the suppliers

Find opportunities and apply continuous improvement methodology throughout the project and implement findings from elsewhere in the portfolio

Set up and implement HAZID/HAZOP for installation design / offshore installation operations

Provide progress reports for all handled contracts incl. technical risks and develop contingency plans

Prepare notes and presentations to internal/external partners, in order to inform status, forward strategies and key decision making

Prepare cost-, time- and resource estimates to advise the project planning

Establish models and generic templates for effective cross-portfolio working

Identify innovative T&I solutions available in the market and assess the feasibility/implement ability for the project at hand

Recognize and optimally communicate all potential technical scope changes.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

You will have an Engineering degree or equivalent experience.

Chartered or Licensed Professional Engineer preferred.

Experience is what matters.

The successful candidate will have the following experience:

Degree or equivalent experience in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Master Mariner, or related fields

Experience in offshore wind farm development and construction projects with strong track record of infield cable T&I.

Strong in negotiating subsea cable installation contracts

Strong project management and communication skills

Profound technical knowledge on infield cable T&I, installation vessels and mission equipment regarding cable load-out, PLGR, cable laying, trenching/jetting, pull-in, T&T and CPS systems

Previous experience in demonstrating creative and proactive approaches to addressing engineering and procurement-related challenges

Proficiency in comprehending and interpreting engineering & construction specifications, reports, drawings, and other technical documents

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, inclusive of demonstrating collaborative, cooperative, flexible, adaptable, respectful, and tactful personal characteristics

You will work with:

You will supervise T&I Engineers and work with the Package Manager for Ports, Transport and installation to provide support on the technical subject area.

You will work with the Senior Engineer of the assigned project to deliver the assigned technical scope.

You will collaborate with the project management team (Technical Project Manager, Project Director, Project Controls Manager…) to coordinate the package strategy and decisions within the global project.

You will coordinate with other specialists of other packages and areas to ensure the most efficient design and management of the interfaces.

You will work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams.

