Senior Project Engineer

Central Subsea is part of the global P&O – Project Solutions organization and plays a critical role in the success of bp by designing and building projects that shape the future energy landscape. Project solutions is accountable for the central execution of standard activities in service of deployed squads, the end-to-end delivery of hardware and execution activities, and digital modernization. This role will report to the Subsea Project Management Discipline lead, then deployed into the Central Subsea regional organisation for the planning and execution of varied and unique scopes. The Central Subsea Project Engineer is accountable for the safe and efficient delivery of project engineering scopes though the use of project management standard practices and demonstrating conformance. The role could both lead a team or be part of a larger team, which in turn will rely on a One Team effort utilizing other specialized squads within the unit, as an internal turnkey solution. This role is specifically focused on the strategic use of agile tools and methodology to manage and deliver subsea project scopes. The successful candidate will lead interfaces with Vendors and Contractors, equipment and material Suppliers, and foster strong relationships with internal bp cross-functional and cross-discipline organizations (Projects, Production and Wells) to deliver world class results.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Purpose of the role

Develop and deliver moderate to large sized work packages for capital projects, achieving safe and cost effective solutions which are fully integrated and satisfy bp requirements and the expectations of stakeholders while balancing cost, schedule and quality.

Key accountabilities

Leads the development of a project plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives.

Provides cross-discipline coordination to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently.

Coordinates generation of fit-for-purpose scopes of work, manages changes to scope, then ensures delivery within the plan.

Monitors project schedule and budget to ensure delivery within the plan.

Identifies and leads coordination of key interfaces to ensure smooth project execution.

Ensures conformance to bp’s project common process and drives good project management discipline, complying with all bp HSSE requirements.

Identifies risks at appropriate project stages and ensures that risks are managed throughout the project life cycle.

Identifies, develops and maintains working relationships with all applicable stakeholders.

Conformance to bp standards

Demonstrate skillful use of a structured set of processes that are designed to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and projects that continuously reduce risk, improve performance and deliver bp’s business aims. For example talk through previous experience with the use of project management frameworks, through the delivery of internal work products, such as risk evaluation/mitigation and readiness at stage gates.

Be recognized as a leader through using tools and training to get the best from all team members.

Safety Leadership

Act as the beacon for safety leadership by consistently demonstrating commitment to safety initiatives.

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks, mitigations and communicate as appropriate.

Influence HSE performance for both on and offshore and proactively assure that they meet HSE expectations.

Carry out work in conformance with bp’s core values and leadership expectations

Contribute to the global safety leadership calls and contribute by representing the appropriate region(s).

Collaboration for Great Outcomes

Develop in-depth working knowledge of subsea related contracts between bp and its Vendors and Contractors.

Act as single point of accountability on assigned projects to manage technical interfaces with all Vendor and Contractors, bp internal teams, equipment and material Suppliers.

Provide indepth knowledge of relevant industry and bp standards related to subsea project delivery.

Review and comment on budgeting, risk assessment and associated procedures produced internally by bp and externally by contractors and vendors.

Gather and incorporate lessons learned and best practices from bp and industry. Distribute lessons learned to other bp teams as necessary.

Understand, follow, implement, and reinforce use of bp’s Management of Change process

Prepare and develop installation aid/equipment technical and functional requirements needed for offshore execution.

People & Mindset

Apply agile frameworks to drive key improvement initiatives within the services organization to improve quality and performance.

Understand agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban, Lean Portfolio Management) and clearly articulate the value they play in delivering the Central Subsea Vision.

Promote technical assurance, iterative development, and rapid learning cycles using industry practices.

Push the boundaries of how we work by adopting new methodologies and effectively applying them to lead value conversations.

Understand data sources available and drive effective, consistent use of data in decision-making

Maintain a curious mindset and always be looking for the next opportunity to effectively leverage tools, data, and practices in improving the business.

Be prepared to lead a squad through setting direction and measuring performance.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Chemical or Petroleum).

Chartered Engineer Status or related Project Accreditation.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Extensive & demonstrated experience of leading major projects and understanding BP’s project management process and practices.

Demonstrated industry experience with project management and be able to autonomously lead a team through setting the vision, mission and strategy.

Experience building, installing, and commissioning of Subsea / Offshore projects / equipment

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record.

Experience in simultaneous operations involving production, drilling/well maintenance and construction.

Project management skills to include cost / benefit analysis, risk assessment, vendor oversight, and ability to execute independently.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience working with and for bp is preferred.

Working knowledge of design and manufacture of subsea systems.

Experience in other subsea execution disciplines/interventions.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Anomaly assessment and management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.