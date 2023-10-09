Senior Project Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for Individual who will be responsible to provide, maintain the overview of information management and drive in detailed performance management using P&O projects tools and systems across all operating base activity relating to:Safety, Risk, R1T, Permitting, Financial, Budget performance, Efficiency Initiatives, Program Interfaces, Reference Case development, Management of Change, Continuous Improvement, Operational Readiness, Monthly Reporting.Accountable for ensuring there is a common and detailed application of management systems and tools and to handle, manage and drive projects performance across the Refining Operating Base.This includes projects in Rotterdam, Castellon, Cherry point, Kwinana, Lingen, Whiting and Gelsenkirchen.This position works closely with the Subject area Leader Projects Controls, Operating Base Integration Managers and the IEH Program Managers and support to the Operating Base VP in realizing detailed, programmatic and proactive projects performance management.Individual Contributor - Working with VP (Operating Base), Refining & Biofuels



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

To implement and maintain Operating Base Projects Performance per unit, reviewing status and proactively identifying areas for attention / intervention to each Unit / Program and summarizing to the VP-Operating Base.

To deeply analyze project performance with each unit to identify key areas of cost performance & schedule attainment to develop critical path mitigations and capital efficiency initiatives that each unit will implement on an ongoing basis

To co-ordinate in conjunction with Integration Manager, IEH Program Directorate and units, the integration and centralized reporting of GrH dependencies

To maintain overview of New Energy (NE) and H2 carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) portfolio and in particular FEL 3 onward schedules and how these benchmarks, and are consistent with and align to IEH reference cases

Handling operating base AOP and unit AOPs

Maintains 5 – year portfolio and capital frame of the overview - operating base

Participates and records key outputs from operating base performance management discussions in PMCS and provide management summaries of actions status, due, nearly due etc.

Leads or handles specific studies for VP or IEH Program Director

Qualification: Studied in Engineering field.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Candidates shall have shown experience in project management, with a combination of greenfield and brownfield experience. Candidates should have held at least one role as either Senior Project Engineer or Project Engineer for a project >$500m TIC fully in Implement and have aspiration for Project Leadership roles in bp in the future.

Candidates will also demonstrate:

Excellent knowledge of project management tools, i.e. Project Management Control Systems (PMCS), Power-BI

Understanding of Projects Controls, cost performance and shown understanding of financial reporting and investment governance

Strong integration, organisation, and powerful interpersonal skills (written and verbal)

Strong analytical capability complemented by a broad understanding of FEL 3 and Implement requirements of project process.

Desirable Criteria:

Shown ability to work independently and build and maintain effective remote relationships

Chartership - Project Management (PM), i.e. APM, PMP

Additional Information:

Individuals are encouraged to be a minimum of two years in assigned assignment.

20% travel to Spain, Rotterdam, Germany, Chicago and Perth (Australia).



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.