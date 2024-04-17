Senior Project Engineer T&I - WTG Installation (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

This role is eligible for relocation within country

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050





How you can help shape the future:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Ports, Transport and Installation where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

You will be responsible to develop technical scopes following the guidelines, review and steer from the Senior and Lead Engineers, including design works, calculations, preparation of specifications, review of offers, review of external designs, etc.

You shall be open to learn and be proactive to take responsibility within the assigned scope of work and shall professionally grow to acquire the required capabilities to get more responsibilities.

You shall develop the assigned technical works optimizing the LCoE of the project, maintaining a safety design and the quality, standards, certification and procedures requirements

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Develop the logistics strategy for primarily WTG T&I and foundations and/or substations as required

Develop the technical requirements for contracting the T&I package and support other packages with interface requirements

Lead the technical clarifications and contract negotiations with the installation suppliers

Review the technical documentation, method statements and risk assessments from the suppliers

Identify opportunities and apply continuous improvement methodology throughout the project and implement learnings from elsewhere in the portfolio

Set up and implement HAZID/HAZOP for installation design / offshore installation operations

Provide progress reports for all managed contracts incl. technical risks and develop contingency plans

Prepare notes and presentations to internal/external stakeholders, in order to inform status, forward strategies and key decision making

Prepare cost-, time- and resource estimates to inform the project planning

Establish models and generic templates for effective cross-portfolio working

Identify innovative T&I solutions available in the market and assess the feasibility/implement ability for the project at hand

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Degree in Engineering, Naval Architecture, Master Mariner, or related fields

Experience in offshore wind farm development and construction projects with strong track record of T&I with a minimum of 8 years’ experience

Strong in negotiating installation contracts

Strong project management and communication skills

Profound technical knowledge on T&I, installation vessels and mission equipment

Previous experience in demonstrating creative and proactive approaches to addressing engineering and procurement-related challenges

Competency in comprehending and interpreting engineering & construction specifications, reports, drawings, and other technical documents

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, inclusive of demonstrating collaborative, cooperative, flexible, adaptable, respectful, and tactful personal characteristics

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



