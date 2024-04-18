Senior Project Manager - NSW

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

We’re currently looking for a NSW Senior Project Manager to join our NSW team, reporting to NSW Construction Lead, you will be accountable for end-to-end safe and timely delivery of capital and expense projects for the NSW region in line with the Australian integrated network strategy, market plan, capex/revex budget and investment commitments.

What you can expect in this role:

Managing end-to-end safe and timely delivery of capital and expense projects in line with the integrated network plan, capital and revenue budget, and commercial expectations of the investment, based on financial delegations of authority, as assigned by the NSW Construction lead.

Ensure all onsite works are completed in line with bp’s OHS/HSSE safety policies and procedures.

Develop, monitor and control critical project requirements.

Supervise project work, engineering assurance & contractor performance to ensure delivery of project outcomes.

Work closely with consultants, suppliers and contractors to ensure projects are delivered contractual requirements that meet safety and engineering standards.

Provide a project execution strategy that has a clear design, operating strategy and scope for project.

Be the key contact for external entities such as business partners, government authorities and regulators.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualifications in Project Management, Engineering or Construction Management Discipline.

Minimum 7+ years relevant experience in a related technical environment such as Engineering Design / Consulting / Project & Construction Management.

Knowledge of engineering, safety & operational risk management, and project delivery.

Proven skills in managing capex and revex budgets across projects and programs of work.

Strong influencing skills in managing internal stakeholders and relationships with external project, engineering and construction providers.

Advanced level of experience with risk analysis, mitigation and contingency planning.

Solid understanding of MS Office Suite and project management / enterprise reporting software.

Excellent communication skills together with strong organisational and problem-solving skills.

Demonstrated ability to lead project teams to achieve business objectives.

Experience with projects ranging in value from $250K to $5M+ (including greenfield and brownfield construction and contracts).

Experience in the retail or the fuel industry advantageous.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.